South African businesses have been encouraged to take advantage of tariff savings and market access under the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) with the UK, as the agreement reaches its fifth anniversary.

Since its inception, the EPA has enabled South African exporters to save tariffs on R50 billion worth of goods shipped to the UK in 2024 alone, supporting jobs, export-led activity, and trade ties.

A seminar in Cape Town, hosted by the British High Commission in Pretoria in collaboration with the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (dtic) and Wesgro, and supported by the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry, explored practical ways for exporters to utilise the agreement.

Tariff savings and opportunities

The seminar highlighted that R3.8bn worth of South African exports—including beverages, automotives, and fruits and nuts—incurred unnecessary tariffs in 2024, showing the need for businesses to better leverage the agreement.

"The UK is the largest G20 market for South African agricultural exports and the world’s biggest buyer of South African wine," said Antony Phillipson, British High Commissioner to South Africa, highlighting potential opportunities for small and medium enterprises to expand into the UK market.

One exporter benefiting from the EPA is Moedi Wines, a female-owned winery in the Western Cape. Founder Lesego Holzapfel said the agreement has helped the company expand its presence in the UK market.

Practical guidance for exporters

The seminar provided tools and guidance for exporters in the agriculture and automotive sectors to make the most of the EPA’s tariff-free access to the UK.

“While many exporters already benefit from preferential access, some firms continue to pay avoidable tariffs,” said Willem van der Spuy, Acting Deputy Director-General for Exports at the dtic. “The seminar is part of efforts to translate trade policy into practical steps for businesses, supporting export activity—particularly for SMEs.”

Five years after its launch, the EPA remains available to South African businesses as a mechanism for growth, competitiveness, and economic diversification.

