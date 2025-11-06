Small-scale farmers from community food gardens will once again bring their homegrown harvests to selected Shoprite and Checkers’ stores for Market Day – a nationwide, annual celebration of sustainable agriculture taking place on 6 November 2025.



This year, Market Day coincides with the retailer’s newly launched Act For Change Food Garden Competition, which recognises exceptional community food gardens across South Africa for their contributions to nutrition, environmental sustainability and social upliftment.

More than 80 community gardens supported by the retailer will set up stalls at selected Shoprite and Checkers’ supermarkets across the country, where they will sell fresh produce, share their stories and showcase how sustainable agriculture strengthens food security in communities.

Market Day serves as a crucial platform for emerging farmers to generate income and develop business skills. Participants gain hands-on retail experience through direct customer engagement, while promoting climate-resilient farming methods promoting long-term food security.

“Market Day is a celebration of everyday heroes – growing change from the ground up,” says Sanjeev Raghubir, chief sustainability officer at the Shoprite Group.

“This year, we’re building on that momentum with the new Act For Change Food Garden Competition, which introduces an exciting layer of recognition and support for the growers driving real impact in their communities. With collective prizes valued at R1 million in tailored assistance – from irrigation systems and shade netting to training programmes – we aim to help community food gardens grow even stronger and inspire others to take action.”

Both these initiatives form part of the retailer’s long-standing commitment to improving food security. Over the past decade, the Group has invested in nearly 300 community food gardens, which collectively produced more than 106 000 kg of fresh produce last year alone.

This in turn has helped to put nutritious food on tables across South Africa and neighbouring countries.

Visitors to Market Day will have the chance to meet garden representatives and learn about innovative growing methods and the powerful community impact these gardens are creating.

By connecting local gardeners directly with customers, this event highlights the power of community collaboration – showing that even the smallest seed can spark big change.

The following gardens will participate in Market Day on 6 November 2025:

Eastern Cape (8 projects)



- Intambanana Farming and Multipurpose Coop – Shoprite Mdantsane City



- Kuwane Foundation Food Security – Shoprite Sterkspruit



- Masibambisane HBC & Dev – Shoprite Ziyabuya



- Nyara Youth Development – Checkers Nahoon



- Silverdale Women’s Development NPC – Shoprite Gillwell



- Varhoyi & Mgodleni Co-op – Checkers Metlife Mall



- Wathint' Abafazi – Shoprite Struandale-kenako



- Yizanazo Co-operative – Checkers Vincent



Free State (6 projects)



- Botjhabile Botjha Temong Primary Cooperative – Shoprite Bethlehem



- Free State Rural Women Assembly Agroecological Hub – Shoprite Botshabelo Mall



- Hola Le Rona Integrated Educare Centre – Shoprite Harrismith



- Modulaqhowa Primary Co-operative – Shoprite Botshabelo



- Ntoanatsatsi Community Garden – Shoprite Setsing



- Realeboga Bakubung Training & Development Agency – Shoprite Thaba Nchu



Gauteng (14 projects)



- Al Taawun Fi Al Community Garden – Checkers Mall Of The South



- Basheshebahleka Community Project – Checkers Northriding



- Carroll Shaw Memorial Center – Checkers Tambotie Mall Randfontein



- Khula Zonke Urban – Checkers Wilrogate



- Mahata Mmoho Agricultural Cooperative - Checkers Hyper Vanderbijlpark



- Mmakgomo Agricultural Cooperative – Checkers Pretoria North



- NOSA Early Learning Orphans and Vulnerable Children’s Centre – Checkers Wonderpark



- Supa-Dimama Senior Citizens Centre – Checkers Grey Owl Midstream



- Thamis Natures Conservation Project – Checkers Silver Lakes



- The Thoughtful Path – Checkers FX Noordheuwel



- Ubuntu Bee Keepers – Checkers FX Lintons Corner



- Umthambeka Drop-in Centre – Checkers Hyper FX Kempton Park



- Vukasechaba Massive Fresh Produce Primary Co-Op – Checkers Columbine Square



- Winnie Mabaso Foundation – Checkers Southgate



KwaSulu-Natal (13 projects)



- Anchored Women Empowerment – Shoprite Nquthu



- Eyesihlahla Farms 94 – Shoprite Eshowe



- God’s Acres – Shoprite Raisethorpe



- Iqabungelihle Community Garden – Checkers Durban North



- Khula Nathi – Checkers Davenport Rd



- Kunothile Agricultural Primary Co-operative Limited – Shoprite Amanzimtoti



- Landezinye Farmers (Nkandla Cooperative) – Shoprite Mini Nkandla



- Okwemvelo Food Garden – Checkers FX Amanzimtoti



- Siyakhula Community Project – Shoprite Gingindlovu



- Siyaphambili Womens Hub – Checkers Hyper Galleria



- Siyazondla kwaPhindangene – Shoprite Ulundi



- Velemseni Farming Group – Shoprite Estcourt



- Yenzanathi Community Upliftment Project – Checkers FX Watercrest



Lesotho(1 project)



- Action Lesotho – Shoprite Leribe



Limpopo (7 projects)



- Akonaho Victim Empowerment Programme – Shoprite Mphephu



- Bolokegang Community Project – Shoprite Maake



- Khenso Farming Co-Operative – Shoprite Namakgale



- Marubini Multi-Purpose Women’s Primary Cooperative – Shoprite Elim



- Ndlovu Care Group – Shoprite Dennilton



- Ratanang Agricultural Cooperative Limited – Shoprite Mankweng



- We Can Women’s Development Co-Op – Shoprite Paledi



Mpumalanga (7 projects)



- Ekuqaleni Genesis Farm – Checkers Hyper Klipfontein



- Khuthala Eco-Tourism – Checkers Hyper Ermelo



- Phumelelani Savings Scheme – Checkers Hyper Secunda Mall



- Ploughs and Feathers Co-operative Ltd – Checkers New Hazyview Junction



- Sibonile Agricultural Co-operative – Shoprite Acornhoek Mall



- Timbavati Garden – Shoprite Acornhoek Plaza



- Too Fresh Produce Cooperative – Checkers Ermelo



Namibia (1 project)



- Groot Aub Fresh Producers – Shoprite Lafrenz



Northen Cape (3 projects)



- Matlhwareng A Rona Co-Operative Limited – Checkers Kuruman



- SARAG Development Agency – Food Security and Environment Program – Usave Griekwastad



- Tsogang Garden Project – Shoprite Kuruman



North West (9 projects)



- AGRICOOP Baetseanape – Shoprite Lethlabile



- Bakgatla ba Mosetlha – Shoprite Temba



- Boitekong Vegetable Garden – Shoprite Boitekong



- Dirang Batswana Greenery Project – Shoprite Mini Koster



- Kopanelo Projects – Shoprite Mahikeng Mall



- Mama Ruby Primary Co-operative Limited – Shoprite Mini Lethlabile 2



- Ngangezwe Foundation Peo Ya Rona – Shoprite Moruleng



- Nthabiseng Skills’ Training Centre For The Disabled – Checkers Hyper Rustenburg



- PatCathy & Projects Co-Operative – Shoprite Potchefstroom



Western Cape (4 projects)



- Gras Groen Vingers – Shoprite Knysna



- Our Garden – Shoprite Parow Park and Checkers FX Protea Heights



- Mhani Gingi – Shoprite Group, Home Office (7 November)



- Mthimkhulu Community Development Programme – Shoprite Kleinmond



Entries to the Act for Change Food Garden Competition close on 30 November. Enter now on the Shoprite website - entry is free and no data costs apply.

