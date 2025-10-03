MTN South Africa will continue its support of the PachiPanda Challenge in 2025. This year’s challenge is calling on young people to share their innovations under the theme of “Nourishing Tomorrow: Innovations for Food, Energy, and Water Security”.

The theme speaks to South Africa’s most pressing socio-economic challenges.

Investing in ingenuity

With increasing strain on food systems, energy infrastructure and water resources — exacerbated by climate change and urbanisation — the need for innovative, locally driven solutions has never been greater.

The PachiPanda Challenge provides a platform for young South Africans to address these issues head-on, aligning with national priorities around sustainability, youth empowerment and inclusive economic growth.

“Partnering with MTN on the PachiPanda Challenge allows us to invest in the ingenuity of South Africa’s youth.

“Their ideas are not only inspiring, they’re essential to building a resilient and thriving green economy,” said Maluta Netshaulu, head of social impact portfolio development at Nedbank.

“We are proud to support a platform that enables young innovators to turn environmental challenges into scalable solutions.

“The PachiPanda Challenge is a catalyst for inclusive green entrepreneurship,” said Rest Kanju, the director of Indalo Inclusive NPC.

Tangile impact

Speaking at the Johannesburg launch of the second edition of the PachiPanda Challenge today, Keabetswe Mabe, MTN South Africa’s general manager of sustainability and B-BBEE, highlighted the importance of building on last year’s momentum.

“The 2024 cohort has shown that young South Africans are brimming with ideas and are capable of turning environmental challenges into opportunities.

“From gamifying recycling to pioneering water-saving innovations, their projects reflect not only creativity but tangible impact,” she said.

Launched last year, the PachiPanda Challenge has already demonstrated the power of youth-led innovation.

More than 100 young innovators submitted solutions to address urgent environmental challenges.

Following a five-day sprint and pitch process, three standout teams emerged:



- RecycleX: Developed a mobile app integrating tech, incentives, and community engagement to promote sustainable waste management.



- AquaGrey: Created a mobile greywater treatment solution for household and municipal reuse.



- The Binn Solution: Presented a scalable system to streamline the waste management chain.

These innovations are now being incubated through a two-year programme funded by Nedbank and implemented by Indalo Inclusive NPC.

The top 10 finalists are receiving technical and financial support, including:



- Capacity-building workshops.



- One-on-one mentorship.



- A R45,000 grant to scale their innovations into commercially viable, socially inclusive enterprises.

Complex challenges

South Africa faces a complex web of environmental and socio-economic challenges.

Youth unemployment remains alarmingly high, and the country’s transition to a green economy requires fresh thinking and new industries.

The PachiPanda Challenge directly addresses these issues by empowering youth to become solution-builders.

A critical part of this transformation lies in the role of small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

SMEs are the backbone of South Africa’s economy, accounting for over 60% of employment and contributing between 34–40% of GDP.

The challenge is more than a competition — it is a movement that inspires unconventional thinking, local problem-solving, and community sustainability.

In 2025, teams of up to three members (aged 18-35) will enter a mentorship phase during October and November to refine their solutions.

This will culminate in a transformative sprint week and pitch session, where the winning team will represent South Africa at the Africa finals.

