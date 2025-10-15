Through a new strategic partnership with Zeda Limited (the licensed operator of the Avis car rental brand in Southern Africa), Mpact Waste Management will implement waste diversion and materials management systems at selected operational sites across South Africa. The partnership combines Mpact’s infrastructure and real-time tracking capabilities with Zeda’s sustainability drive, which allows the companies to embed practical waste management solutions into daily operations.

“This is not a symbolic gesture, it is a fully integrated, performance-driven programme,” says Jermaine Rajah, national sales and relationship manager at Mpact Waste Management.

“Our role is to support Zeda Limited in reducing waste-to-landfill volumes and to give them robust reporting dashboards so they can track and communicate their progress with confidence.”

Mpact will install tailored waste separation infrastructure at various sites, conduct regular waste audits, and manage the collection and tracking of various waste streams, including recyclables and general waste.

In addition, it will provide secure document destruction and disposal services to help protect sensitive information and meet POPIA compliance standards, while ensuring safe and environmentally responsible disposal.

“We have invested heavily in water-saving infrastructure and carbon reduction for some time now,” says Mary Thipe, senior manager of sustainability and safety of Zeda Limited.

“Working with Mpact Waste Management allows us to close the loop on waste and ensure our sustainability efforts are both measurable and meaningful.”

The mobility solutions provider has already diverted more than 333,000 recyclable items from its key branches since starting waste initiatives in 2013.

However, Mpact’s involvement now enables the company to scale this impact and formalise performance metrics, moving beyond fragmented efforts to a system that supports circular economy principles and contributes to national waste reduction targets.

“Mpact Waste Management helps corporates meet evolving waste legislation while contributing to real environmental change,” adds Rajah.

“We provide the systems, training, and data needed to turn good intentions into tangible outcomes.”

The partnership showcases how cross-sector collaboration can deliver measurable results and set a benchmark for businesses seeking to embed sustainability across their operations.

“Our model is scalable and proven,” says Rajah.

“We invite other organisations serious about measurable sustainability to partner with us because the future is circular, and it is being built today.”

