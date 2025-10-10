KwaZulu-Natal is seeing a rising wave of sectional-title living, as buyers embrace its convenience, security, and sense of community. Re/Max notes a significant uptick in purchases, highlighting how this modern, low-maintenance lifestyle is reshaping the way South Africans choose to live in 2025.

On the KZN North Coast, estates such as Palm Lakes Estate, Ballito Hills, Simbithi Eco Estate, Zululami, and Elaleni are standout examples of this lifestyle, attracting buyers seeking both comfort and community where security, convenience, and estate living are top priorities.

Who is buying?

From young professionals seeking convenience to retirees looking for peace of mind, more buyers are choosing apartments, townhouses, and estate units under this flexible and modern ownership model.

At its core, sectional-title living lets you enjoy full ownership of your individual home, whether an apartment or townhouse, while sharing beautifully maintained communal spaces like gardens, driveways, pools, clubhouses, and secure areas. Monthly levies typically cover maintenance, security, and insurance, removing much of the hassle of home upkeep.

“Many buyers are pleasantly surprised to learn that levies often include building and common property insurance, offering a valuable saving compared to freestanding homes,” says Kim Peacock, Broker/Owner: Re/Max Dolphin Realtors.

Why buyers love sectional-title homes:



- Low-maintenance living: Shared responsibilities mean more time to enjoy life and less worry about upkeep.

- Lifestyle extras: Many estates offer pools, clubhouses, walking trails, and other amenities that elevate everyday living.

- Lock-up-and-go convenience: Perfect for busy professionals, investors, or retirees who want freedom and flexibility.

- Value protection: Well-managed estates maintain their appeal, helping preserve and grow property values.

What to consider before taking the plunge:

While levies and body-corporate rules are important considerations, they are part of what keeps estates running smoothly and ensures a high standard of living. “Even with these considerations, well-managed sectional-title estates consistently deliver excellent value and strong capital growth,” adds Peacock.

Prospective buyers are encouraged to review financial statements, levy schedules, AGM minutes, and conduct rules to make an informed decision.

“Buying into sectional title isn’t just about owning a unit; it’s about becoming jointly liable for the common areas that form the sectional-title scheme – so you need to be sure that it is well run and that it protects your investment,” says Adrian Goslett, Regional Director & Chief Executive Officer: Re/Max Southern Africa.

With convenience, security, lifestyle amenities, and long-term value protection, sectional-title living is fast becoming one of the most attractive and practical choices for South African homebuyers in 2025.

