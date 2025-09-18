Cape Town will host the Gender in Food, Land and Water Systems Conference 2025 from 7 to 9 October at the Century City Conference Centre.

The event will bring together more than 500 researchers, policymakers, and practitioners from around the world and is co-hosted by CGIAR, the International Water Management Institute (IWMI), and the Western Cape Government’s Department of Agriculture.

The conference will focus on solutions and strategies to advance gender equality in agriculture, land, and water systems.

Bridging science and practice

The conference arrives as the world marks 30 years since the Beijing Declaration on gender equality. Its theme, “Accelerating Equality in Food, Land and Water Systems: Driving Solutions through Evidence and Learning,” signals a commitment to turning research into practical impact and bridging global knowledge with local action.

Conference themes

Sessions will explore five core areas: shifting social and gender norms, women’s empowerment at scale, resilience and livelihood innovations, leadership and inclusion, and youth empowerment.

Organisers aim to generate strategies that can be applied locally and globally to strengthen food, land, and water systems.

Speakers include Dr Nicoline de Haan (CGIAR), Dr Mark Smith (IWMI), Dr Mogale Sebopetsa (Western Cape Department of Agriculture), Ambassador J. Nosipho Nausca-Jean Jezile, Surita Sandosham (Heifer International), Dr Michael O’Sullivan (World Bank), Dr Medrine Muloza Banda (Malawi Ministry of Agriculture), Lynn Schneider (Gates Foundation), and Dr. Lauren M. Phillips (FAO).

Their expertise spans inclusive agricultural research, empowerment programs, and participatory policy frameworks, addressing challenges such as climate resilience, water scarcity, and development equity in Africa.

The Western Cape Department of Agriculture will provide regional insight and policy guidance, ensuring that conference outcomes reflect local priorities and contribute to lasting impact in South Africa.

Registrations are open until 26 September 2025, giving attendees access to cutting-edge research, practical policy tools, and opportunities to collaborate with a global network committed to advancing gender equality in food, land, and water systems.

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).