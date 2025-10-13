Backed by over 30 years of speed and innovation, AutoTrader South Africa will unveil cutting-edge AI technology designed to empower dealerships, enhance performance, and make life easier for car-buying consumers.

For over three decades, AutoTrader has shaped the way vehicles are bought and sold in South Africa. What began in 1992 as a 24-page print magazine connecting car sellers and buyers has since evolved into a trusted digital platform driving transparency, speed, and smarter decision-making in automotive retail.

Now, that journey enters a new and entirely different phase. On Thursday, 16 October 2025, AutoTrader South Africa will host Dealer Connect 2025 at The Galleria in Kramerville, Sandton. During the event, a first-of-its-kind Artificial Intelligence Dealer and Consumer Suite of tools and features will be revealed – technology designed to redefine how dealerships interact with car buyers and how buyers find their next car.

It represents the next evolution of connected retail intelligence, enabling dealerships to perform more efficiently, operate faster, and engage buyers with unprecedented precision.

“Every innovation we’ve introduced has started with listening to our dealers,” commented George Mienie, CEO of AutoTrader South Africa. “From the early print days to our most advanced digital tools, the goal has always been the same – to simplify the process, build trust, and create growth opportunities. This next step continues this legacy, taking the dealer-buyer connection into the age of artificial intelligence.”

Over the years, AutoTrader has consistently delivered technology that simplifies dealership operations while deepening transparency. From early platform features like Response Manager and Call Tracker to dealer tools such as Price Ratings and Ratings & Reviews (all industry firsts in South Africa), each milestone has strengthened trust and confidence between buyers and sellers.

At the heart of AutoTrader South Africa’s success lies its culture – one defined by speed, collaboration, and a relentless pursuit of progress. Rather than waiting for perfection, AutoTrader focuses on creating minimum viable products that reach dealers quickly, allowing for real-world testing, learning, and refinement. This agile mindset ensures that every innovation is shaped by customer feedback and built for real impact.

This upcoming reveal builds on that foundation. Attendees can expect to see how this new technology is poised to supercharge dealer performance, drive profitability, and accelerate inventory turnover, enabling South African dealerships to stay ahead in an increasingly competitive landscape.

“Dealers are under pressure to move stock faster, engage buyers smarter, and operate with total efficiency,” added Mienie. “Our new AI tools are designed to make that possible. To give dealers an edge through data, automation, and insight. It’s about preparing South Africa’s dealerships for the future of automotive retail, today.”

Automotive retail professionals can learn more about the reveal at Dealer Connect 2025, where updates will be shared following the exclusive launch.

The reveal will also set the stage for the AutoTrader Dealer Awards 2025, a celebration of excellence within the dealer community and a testament to the innovation, integrity, and collaboration that continue to define South Africa’s automotive retail industry.

