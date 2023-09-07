Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke says while our sluggish but resilient economy is showing some positive signs of GDP growth, there's still a lot of market volatility.

The economy grew by 2.6% in the second quarter of the year, beating power cuts, high interest rates and a strained rail network to make solid gains for a second consecutive period.

But Maluleke says there will still be lots of ups and downs to come.

In as much as we are seeing an economy that grew by 2.6%, there was speculation that it would grow lower than this. Although the result is positive that's not growing very high. But the economy is resilient, he said.

