Tourism Deputy Minister Maggie Sotyu has highlighted the sector's crucial role in South Africa's economy. At the recent Tourism Women’s Stakeholder Engagement, she emphasised that the Department of Tourism's programs are designed to promote inclusive economic growth and support the expansion of the tourism industry.

Deputy Minister of Tourism, Makhotso Maggie Sotyu at the Tourism Women’s Stakeholder Engagement programme.

"It is in this context that government will continue to create a conducive environment for youth, women and people with disabilities in tourism to pursue tourism careers including entrepreneurship.

"The world's fastest growing employment sector, tourism continues to adapt to new trends and South Africa is building the sector to ensure its sustainability for future generations. To drive sustained and inclusive growth of [the] tourism sector, we need to boost the talent pool. A demand-led skill supply in the sector is therefore pivotal," she said.

Over the years, tourism has experienced continued growth and has undergone diversification to become one of the fastest growing economic sectors.

Programmes by the department include the Wine Service Training Programme, Chefs Training Programme, Professional Cookery, Food Safety Quality Assurers Programme, Food and Beverages Training, Tourism Monitors Programme and Tourist Guiding.

Deputy Minister Sotyu said the benefits of these programmes include economic relief through stipends, placement in tourism establishments for exposure and experience and accreditation ranging from National Qualifications Framework (NQF) level 2 to NQF level 4.

"We will continue working with social partners to identify essential and demand-led skills required in the tourism sector and build the requisite skills through our departmental funding.

"The Tourism Incentive Market Access Support Programme offers partial financial support through contribution towards the cost of exhibition space, return airfare and hotel accommodation to qualifying small tourism enterprises to participate and exhibit at selected international tourism marketing platforms," Sotyu said.

Tourism Month

Tourism Month is celebrated annually in September and provides a heightened month-long focus on the importance of the sector to the South African economy.

It features themed activities that are aligned with the United Nations World Tourism Organisation’s (UNWTO) World Tourism Day celebrations.

This year’s World Tourism Day will be celebrated in the Northern Cape Province under the localised theme: "Tourism and Peace – 30 Years of Connecting People to Places and Cultures".

The event will be a celebration of the nation’s diverse cultural and historical heritage that continues to foster peace in South Africa, making the country a preferred holiday destination.

This global observance day by The United Nations World Tourism Organisation aims to foster awareness of tourism’s social, cultural, political and economic value and the contribution that the sector can make towards reaching the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Tourism Sector Recovery Plan

Tourism Month encourages South Africans to travel domestically to sustain jobs and support the recovery of tourism in line with the Tourism Sector Recovery Plan.

The department developed the plan with the tourism sector, and it contains a set of interventions to protect and rejuvenate supply, reignite demand and strengthen enabling capability to support the sector’s recovery.

"Tourism is a significant pillar of our economy and presents us with the best chance of increasing social inclusion by making heritage and tourism work for social, spatial and economic growth. But tourism is so much more than generating revenue. It also generates goodwill. Tourism is about the people of South Africa – united in diversity," Sotyu said.

South Africa recently welcomed the latest inscription of the South African human rights and liberation struggle sites in the prestigious list of Unesco’s World Heritage Sites.

These heritage listings will add to the nation’s brand value and competitiveness of South Africa as a sought-after tourist destination as well as greatly support the country’s heritage tourism sector.

