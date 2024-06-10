DIRECTOR-GENERAL of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Dr Emomotimi Agama, will be x-raying key policies and options available in the country’s drive to strengthen its national economy while aligning with global push towards promoting green economy.

This will be the high point at the third national conference of Oriental News Nigeria, scheduled to hold July 25, in Ikeja, Lagos.

Oriental News Nigeria, a leading digital media platform would gather key policymakers, government and non-governmental organisations (NGOs), industry experts in Nigeria’s financial sector to the conference, which revolves around Nigeria’s green economy initiative.

Related PostsMeasurement, evaluation key to growing Nigeria’s PR industry —ExpertThe vital role of handwashing in preventing disease in NigeriaHardship: God told me we need a David in Nigeria to move forward —Prophet Oyadara

The theme of the 2024 conference, ‘Green Economy, Sustainable Growth and Infrastructure Transformation,’ considers various options available for Nigeria to sustain economic development and growth.

Sub-themes of the conference include, green Finance, marketing and supply chain, strategies and policies for a green economy, renewable energy and ecosystem for a green economy and digital economy entrepreneurship.

Agama, who has confirmed his attendance, expressed the belief that opportunities in terms of green economy are linked to the enormous possibilities for sustainable agriculture, renewable energy, ecotourism and coastal development.

Also, other stakeholders have highlighted that Nigeria’s commitment to harnessing its natural resource potential could make the country a pioneer in promoting green economy development, hence the choice of the theme of the conference.

The conference is segmented into two main broad areas, with the opening programme to address the key thematic topic through the guest speakers’ intervention and chairman’s remarks with comments from participants, which centres on the conference theme.

The second segment is a roundtable through wider engagement by select professionals to discuss the main theme and sub-themes of the conference.

The conference will draw together and engage researchers, eminent practitioners and policymakers from across the country who will form part of the plenary (round-table) session that will deliberate on the latest findings on practices and policies for a green economy and sustainable growth through strategic change and identify priorities for action by stakeholders to pursue the most promising policies and practices.

The conference will also serve as a venue where academic peers may exchange information, share experiences, collaborate and develop management answers to pressing business issues.

© 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

