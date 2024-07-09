In bid to address the state’s environmental challenges, the Lagos State government has announced the reintroduction of its monthly environmental sanitation program, effective July 13.

The programme, which was discontinued in 2016, aims to promote a cleaner and healthier environment in the state.

According to Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, the decision to revive the programme was approved by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the State Executive Council.

“Lagos has grown exponentially with the attendant environmental problems associated with managing 20 million people. The environmental laws and procedures being practised in the state have not been able to match the growth and the dream of a 24-hour economy,” Ayorinde stated.

The monthly sanitation exercise, which will hold on the last Saturday of every month, is expected to tackle issues such as flooding, waste management, and pollution. The programme will also aim to educate residents on the importance of environmental hygiene and encourage community participation in maintaining a clean and safe environment.

The state government also assured residents that the reintroduced programme will be more effective and efficient, with measures in place to ensure minimal disruption to daily activities.

