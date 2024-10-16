Primedia Malls, a division of Primedia Out of Home, announced the appointment of Kirsten Mercer as the chief revenue officer.

Kirsten Mercer, newly appointed chief revenue officer at Primedia Malls

Mercer brings extensive expertise to Primedia Malls, boasting over 20 years in the media industry. Her impressive track record in leadership, sales management, and strategic planning makes her a valuable addition to the team. With previous roles held at organisations such as Provantage Media Group, British American Tobacco South Africa, and The Creative Counsel, Mercer consistently delivered outstanding results for her clients.

Mercer is no stranger to the Primedia Group. She joined Primedia over two years ago as the general manager for In Your Face, a below the line activations agency which has played a key role in driving key client relationships within the organisation. She has continued to demonstrate her exceptional ability in leading teams to achieve and surpass targets, identifying and implementing process improvements, and driving strategic initiatives.

In her new role as the chief revenue officer, Mercer will oversee all operations in both Primedia Malls and In Your Face, focusing on enhancing customer experiences and driving growth in the shopper environment. Her leadership and strategic vision are expected to bring innovative changes and strengthen Primedia Malls’ market position.

“We are thrilled to have Kirsten leading the Primedia Malls team,” said Bongumusa Makhathini, CEO of Primedia Out of Home. “Her extensive experience and commitment to excellence make her the perfect fit for this role. We are confident that Kirsten will lead Primedia Malls to new heights.”

Mercer also expressed her enthusiasm about the new role, stating: “I am excited to take on this exciting opportunity to lead both Primedia Malls team and look forward to working with the talented team to create exceptional experiences for our clients. Together, we will continue to innovate and grow, ensuring Primedia Malls remains a leader in the industry.”

About Primedia Malls

Primedia Malls is part of Primedia Out-of-Home, a division of Primedia. Primedia Malls aims to seamlessly connect brands to shoppers through smart media and shopper marketing solutions under one roof. Our comprehensive suite of services, encompassing shopper marketing, digital solutions, activations, and mall media, allows you to reach millions of consumers annually across our network of over 40 malls nationwide. Primedia Malls prioritises innovation, focusing on four key areas: shopper marketing, digital solutions, activations, and mall media. Our long-standing partnerships with malls across South Africa ensure that our clients’ campaigns reach the right audience at the right time.



