The Opec Fund for International Development (the Opec Fund) is undertaking an official mission to Côte d’Ivoire to further strengthen strategic cooperation with the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) and advance joint efforts to support sustainable development across Africa.

A highlight of the visit was the AfDB–Opec Fund Partnership Day at AfDB headquarters, which brought together senior leadership from both institutions to reinforce collaboration and align development priorities.

During the visit, Abdulhamid Alkhalifa, Opec Fund President and Sidi Ould Tah, AfDB President, held bilateral discussions and signed an amendment to the existing Memorandum of Understanding, strengthening the framework for cooperation across public and private sector operations, co-financing and knowledge exchange.

Opec Fund President Abdulhamid Alkhalifa said: “Africa remains central to the Opec Fund’s mission. Our partnership with the AfDB continues to evolve into a more strategic and impact-driven collaboration, focused on accelerating delivery and supporting country-led development priorities. By working more closely together, we can scale solutions and deliver stronger results for people and communities across the continent.”

The Opec Fund and the AfDB have partnered for nearly five decades, supporting some 120 projects across energy, transport, agriculture, water, health, education and financial sectors with $1.5 billion in co-financing.

The mission also underscores the partnership’s strong focus on implementation and results.

President Alkhalifa is visiting the Atinkou Power Plant, a 390-MW combined-cycle gas facility, a project co-financed with international development partners including the AfDB.

The Atinkou project has strengthened Côte d’Ivoire’s baseload power supply by replacing inefficient generation capacity and providing reliable electricity for households and industry.

In addition, President Alkhalifa will participate in a high-level consultation between the Arab Coordination Group and the AfDB, aimed at enhancing coordination among development partners and supporting Africa’s long-term growth and resilience.

