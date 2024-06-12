The Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) has disclosed that it has registered a total of 269,992 fresh voters in Edo and Ondo governorship elections.

Sam Olumekun, National Commissioner & Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday night.

Giving a breakdown of the figure, INEC revealed that the youths formed 67.61% (182,541) of the statistics which has 129,246 (47.87%) male and 140,756 (52.13%) female.

“In terms of occupation, 95,463 or 35.36%) are students while 1,588 (0.59%) are Persons with Disability (PWDs). In addition, 24,454 requests for replacement of PVCs, 74,493 applications for voter transfer and 8,314 for information update were received.

The Commission however noted that the figures released were preliminary, as “the final figures will be published on a State by State basis after the period for claims/objections and ABIS. The date for the commencement of collection of new PVCs will be announced thereafter.”

