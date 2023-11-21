Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, on Monday, applauded the long-existing friendship between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), saying that it transcends beyond mere diplomatic relations.

Hon. Kalu gave applause while delivering his goodwill message at a ceremony to mark the 52nd Union/National Day of UAE held in Abuja.

He said: “Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates share a long-standing friendship built on mutual respect and cooperation. Our partnership transcends mere diplomatic relations; it is a bond rooted in shared values, common aspirations, and a commitment to uplifting the lives of our people.

“The UAE has been a steadfast ally in our quest for economic development, investment opportunities, and cultural exchange,” he noted.

The Deputy Speaker who expressed gratitude to the leadership and people of the United Arab Emirates for their continuous support and friendship also appreciated the collaborative efforts between the two nations in various sectors.

“We value the collaborative efforts between our nations in various sectors, including trade, education, healthcare, and security. We look forward to further strengthening our ties and exploring new avenues of cooperation that will benefit both our nations and contribute to regional stability,” he said.

While acknowledging UAE as an exemplary nation that is showcasing the power of vision, leadership, and unity for the world, Hon. Kalu added that the country’s ambitious goals, such as the UAE Vision 2023 and the Mars Mission, demonstrate its unwavering determination to excel in various spheres.

“As Dubai welcomes the world at COP 28 this December, we are confident that UAE will demonstrate its uncommon innovations and sustainability development for the world to tap into,” the Deputy Speaker said.

The event was also attended by the Deputy Senate President, Senator Jubrin Barau, the Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, the Ministers of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Eradication respectively, Chief Nyesom Wike and Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Beta Edu amongst other dignitaries.

© 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).