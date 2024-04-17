Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari has said that the Federal Government is empowering farmers with mechanization not for only technological advancement but to improve their skills and knowledge to meet global market demand.

Kyari stated this at a Special Agro Equipment/Agro Expo, with the theme ‘Sustainable Food Security and Agro Produce Export Through Mechanization’ organized by Eurobase Consult in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.

The Minister highlighted that diversifying our economy does not happen overnight, rather, it requires strategic planning and conscious investments in agriculture and agribusinesses, nurturing small and medium enterprises, and creating an enabling environment that fosters innovation within and across borders.

Kyari who was represented by the Director II Agric Business and Marketing at the Ministry, Engr. Gagare Nadungu further stated that deployment of agricultural mechanization is one of the cardinal objectives of the present administration led by President Bola Tinubu.

“Government commitment to agricultural mechanization goes beyond mere technological advancement. It is about empowering the farmers with the knowledge, skills, and tools they need to succeed in their farm businesses and to meet the global market demand.

“This objective of meeting global market demand is very consistent with the vision of the “Renewed Hope Agenda” of Mr. President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR. It is about promoting sustainable agribusiness practices that protect our natural resources and preserve the environment for future generations.

“The theme of this event “Sustainable Food Security and Agro Produce Export Through Mechanisation” underscores the importance of embracing technology-driven solutions to enhance productivity, improve efficiency, and ensure food and nutrition security for all Nigerians. Permit me to say mechanized agriculture holds the key to unlocking the full potential of the agricultural sector, empowering farmers, and transforming rural communities.

“Today’s event organized by Eurobase Consulting Limited in collaboration with the Ministry provides a platform for stakeholders from across the agricultural value chain to be informed of the latest advancements in agricultural machinery, equipment, and technologies that will be showcased. Ranging From tractors and harvesters to irrigation systems and solar precision farming tools, the innovations displayed here have the potential to revolutionize the way we do farm business and produce food in Nigeria”, the Minister said.

In his welcome address, the Managing Director of Eurobase Consult, Don Ekesiobi said to boost sustainable Agro production and food security, they carefully selected 10 among their foreign partners with good global impactful track record that can propel the development of the Nigerian Agricultural business sector.

Ekesiobi noted that traditional farming practices alone will not meet the growing demand for food in a rapidly changing world, climate change, population growth, and resource constraints significantly challenge agricultural productivity and resilience.

“In the face of these challenges, mechanization emerges as a powerful tool to transform our agricultural systems, enhance productivity, and ensure food security for all.

“The Agricultural Equipment Exhibition that we have convened today serves as a testament to our collective commitment to harnessing the power of technology to revolutionize agriculture.

“Here, we have the opportunity to witness firsthand the latest advancements in agricultural machinery, from precision planters to smart irrigation systems, all animal feed mill machines revolutionising farming practices and unlocking new levels of productivity and efficiency,” Ekesiobi added.

