The Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) has ordered Mobile Network Operators (MNO) to reactivate all the lines deactivated during the NIN-SIM verification issues.

Over the weekend, many telecom subscribers and consumers were unable to access their phone lines because of the inability of many telecom consumers to verify their National Identification Numbers (NINs) with their Subscriber Identification Modules (SIMs).

This meant that their numbers were blocked by their telecom service providers in keeping with the laws and policies of the NIN-SIM linkage.

Recall the compulsory linkage of NIN with SIM, which began in December 2020 when the government directed telecommunication companies to bar unregistered SIM cards and SIMs that were not linked to NIN.

In a statement by its Director of Public Affairs, Reuben Muoka, the NCC said that since December 2023, the Commission has reviewed the deadline a few times; April 15, 2024, was set as the deadline for the full network, barring subscribers with four or fewer SIMs that had unverified NIN details.

“This deadline was then reviewed to July 31, 2024, to give consumers more time to ensure their submitted NIN details are properly verified. Despite these extensions, many phone lines are yet to be linked with verified NINs,” the statement said.

The Commission said the objectives of the exercise by the Federal Government of Nigeria include enhancing national security and ensuring the national SIM ownership database is accurate.

The NCC said the NIN-SIM linkage policy aids in verifying and protecting users’ identities while also providing a critical infrastructure that assures access to the benefits of a robust digital economy for the citizenry.

“The consumer is our priority; therefore, considering the challenges the blockages have caused, the Commission has directed all operators to reactivate all lines that were disconnected over the weekend in view of the short time available for consumers to undertake the verification of their NINs with their SIMs.

“Reactivated consumers are to note that this is for a limited period to allow them to properly link their NIN to their SIM.

“Members of the public who have yet to verify their SIMs are encouraged to do so as soon as possible to maintain access to their lines,” the statement added.

