The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig-Gen Mohamed Marwa (Rtd), has said that the Agency is not averse to the controlled and regulated export of cannabis oil to countries that desire it, but remains opposed to its local consumption.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ workshop themed “Cannabis Oil Debate: The Path Forward for Nigeria”, organised by the Nigerian Academy of Science (NAS) in Abuja on Wednesday, Marwa said, “At NDLEA, our position on cannabis oil is simple: we welcome dialogue. We believe Nigeria must make informed choices, not choices driven by half-truths, commercial interests, or global trends.

“Cannabis oil may have medicinal properties worth investigating, but it also carries health risks, potential for misuse, and implications for public safety. This is why it is crucial that scientists, medical experts, policymakers, and regulators are in the same room to bring facts to the table, scrutinise evidence, and weigh options carefully.

“Let me assure you that NDLEA is not opposed to science, nor are we indifferent to innovation. What we insist on is caution. Policy must protect lives, safeguard public health, and strengthen—not weaken—our fight against drug abuse. As such, the Agency will not be averse to the idea of controlled export of cannabis oil to foreign companies and countries that desire it, as part of our drive as a country to enhance foreign earnings.

“After all, some countries have approved the use of cannabis oil for therapeutic purposes, while others, including Nigeria, have not. Our concern, however, is about its consumption in Nigeria. In essence, we are not opposed to the idea of exporting the oil to those who desire it, but such must be strictly controlled, licensed, and monitored by NDLEA, with such processes located only within export-free zones,” he stated.

Explaining the position of the Agency, the NDLEA boss said the conversation is necessary because “we are talking about cannabis, which is not just another plant. It is a substance with complex medical, social, and economic dimensions. For decades, the debate has been one-sided. Advocates often highlight the supposed benefits of cannabis oil, while its risks and consequences are glossed over. This, no doubt, informed the decision by us at the NDLEA to commission an ongoing study on cannabis oil by this respected apex body of scientists, the Nigerian Academy of Science.

“In a country like Nigeria, which is already contending with a high burden of drug abuse, it is imperative that we approach this matter with sobriety, clarity, and balance. Till today, much of the public debate highlights the potential therapeutic uses of cannabis oil and the commercial value of its export.

“What about the risks? Evidence shows that cannabis, including its oil extracts, can have adverse effects on mental health, especially among young people. The prolonged or uncontrolled use of cannabis and its extracts is linked to anxiety, depression, psychosis, and cognitive impairment.

“Another fundamental issue that we must take cognisance of is that the lack of standardised production and regulation in many countries means products sold as ‘cannabis oil’ often vary in potency, contain contaminants, or are misused outside medical supervision. Already, Nigeria has one of the highest rates of misuse of cannabis worldwide.”

He said that as part of efforts to mitigate the consequences of illicit drug cultivation and production, the Agency, as the first in Africa, decided to introduce an alternative development project in 2023.

According to him, “The Alternative Development Project demands ethical responsibility and commitment to develop transformative policies and humanitarian responses to mitigate drug-related problems and end the complexities and violence of the war on drugs in Nigeria and globally.

“In Nigeria, the Alternative Development Project will focus on reducing the vulnerabilities of ignorance, poverty, hunger, unemployment, and underdevelopment that push people into illicit economies, particularly illicit drug cultivation.”

In his welcome remark, President of the Nigerian Academy of Science (NAS), Prof Abubakar Sambo, who was represented by the Vice President of the Academy, Prof Friday Okonofua, noted that several research studies have considered various uses of cannabis and its side effects.

He said the workshop was aimed at reaching a consensus on the contentious issue of the use of cannabis oil, noting that “at the end of the day, we’ll have evidence-based consensus work, which will be properly documented and will lead us to decide what we should be doing regarding the use of cannabis in this country.”

Chairman of the NAS study committee on cannabis oil use, Prof Musbau Akanbi, commended NDLEA for being proactive and working with the Academy to obtain a science-driven guide for Nigeria.

“As we all know, cannabis oil is extracted from cannabis, and the legalisation of the use of the oil would translate to large-scale cultivation of the weed itself. The Nigerian Academy of Science consequently constituted the consensus study committee on the cannabis oil debate, comprising experts in all fields related to the study request.

“The committee collected a lot of literature on the subject matter from all over the world, reviewed what is happening in other lands, and decided to arrange this workshop where experts from various related fields would come together with stakeholders and present evidence that will be collated to assist NDLEA in carrying out its honest responsibility.”

Also speaking at the workshop, Dr Samuel Adekola, who represented Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State, noted that “this all-important workshop will offer our great country, Nigeria, the opportunity to move from debate to design, from potential to policies, and I urge all participants to contribute constructively so that together we can rise to craft a model that not only benefits the consumers of health, the Sunshine State, and Nigeria, but also positions our nation as a leader on the African continent in this emerging field. Let us proceed with vision, with courage, and with unity of purpose.”

In his keynote address, Prof Oye Gureje, Director, WHO Collaborating Centre for Research and Training in Mental Health, Neurosciences, and Substance Abuse, University of Ibadan, stated that cumulative evidence suggests that “cannabis has some limited medical use”, and “widespread recreational use is likely to lead to increased risk of psychosis”, while “public health may be moderately affected by increased use (e.g. road accidents)”.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

