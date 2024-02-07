The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, has said the Federal Government has unveiled new areas of technology deployment for better efficiency across different sectors in the country.

Tijani said the big task for all stakeholders is how to connect all schools, medical facilities and government offices to digital technology.

The minister urged the Nigerian Communications Satellite Ltd. (NIGCOMSAT), National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) to enhance their efforts in this regard.

Related PostsHow FG intends to fund critical projects —EdunHow FG can consolidate CBN’s reforms to fix forex crisis, ex-minister, other experts revealFG pledges implementation of policy action on climate change

“The big task for all stakeholders is how to connect all schools in the states, all medical facilities and government offices,” he said.

As the third leading destination for tech startups in Africa, he urged Nigerian leaders to implement policies conducive to the tech ecosystem, adding that such measures would encourage innovators and entrepreneurs to contribute to economic growth, address challenges, increase tax contributions and attract foreign investments.

Tijani, in a statement by Ekaete Umo, the ministry’s Head of Press and Public Relations, commended the contributions made by technology companies to Nigeria’s economy.

“Our contribution from this sector should not just be taxes from the ICT or communication companies. It should be how we use technology to change lives, deliver result-oriented services to people in the areas of health, agriculture, education and to raise the level of productivity for the workforce to thrive,” he said.

Recognising Nigeria as a substantial market for some of the world’s largest tech firms, the minister emphasised the pivotal role these companies play in shaping and supporting the nation’s economic landscape.

“Their contributions have been instrumental in driving growth, fostering innovation and creating employment opportunities within the country,” he said.

Tijani spoke at the 11th Regular Meeting of the National Council on Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy (NCCIDE) in Kano State on the theme, ‘Leveraging Digital Technology and Innovation to drive Nigeria’s Economic Growth and Development.’

According to him, Nigeria has maintained its reputation as the country with the largest number of talented individuals in Africa, making significant contributions to the Nigerian economy over the years.

“We are proud to have some of the largest companies such as MTN, the biggest market in the world; Airtel, the second largest market and IHS as the fifth largest company based in Nigeria. These companies have added immense value to the country’s economy,” he said.

The minister stated that President Bola Tinubu’s administration is focused on equipping the youth with essential technical skills to foster wealth creation, address crime and alleviate poverty.

He emphasised Nigeria’s abundant natural resources and growing population as valuable assets that should be harnessed for the nation’s prosperity.

Tijani encouraged all stakeholders to facilitate the integration of people with digital technology, enabling them to access diverse opportunities.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

