BI-COURTNEY Aviation Services Limited (BASL), operators of the Murtala Mohammed Airport Lagos Terminal Two (MMA2), has announced plans to acquire Nigeria’s first airport digital cold storage system for preserving perishable cargo.

Head of Aeronautical and Cargo Services at the private terminal, Remi Jibodu, who announced the plan, said the new storage system aims to meet the growing need to preserve perishable cargo passing through airports within the country.

Jibodu said: “Aircraft belly cargo is subject to availability. An airline with a full flight has a certain amount of cargo it can carry. Sometimes, the airline cannot carry all the perishable cargoes.

“Secondly, for those who want to spread their businesses to other states in Nigeria but are skeptical because there is no cold storage to store their products, they can now be confident that our digital cold storage would address these problems.”

MMA2, he said, is creating an opportunity for seamless cargo business operations even as he added that the innovation would increase the number of cargo-related businesses and grow business revenue for MMA2 simultaneously.

He said: “We are very particular about innovation, excellence and efficiency. These have been our guiding principles. Having operated as a terminal for 17 years, there are so many things we have pioneered in the industry. At this time, we are advancing our vision in Nigeria.

“We have never been out of power for more than 20 seconds. We have value-added services. The passengers have been patronising us for the past 17 years and, therefore, we can’t continue to do the same things. We had to find out the agitations and growing needs of the passengers.”

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).