The apex regulatory body of the nation’s capital market, Security and Exchange Commission (SEC), has confirmed the appointment of Mr Jude Chiemeka as the Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the operating exchange subsidiary of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group).

Since January 1, 2024, Mr Chiemeka has been serving as the acting CEO of NGX, succeeding Mr Temi Popoola, who transitioned to the role of Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Of ficer of NGX Group.

Mr Chiemeka brings close to three decades of experience in African securities trading and asset management to his new role. His career includes serving as Executive Director of Capital Markets at NGX and MD/CEO at United Capital Securities Limited.

He also worked at leading investment banking firms in Nigeria such as Chapel Hill Denham Securities and Rencap Securities (Nigeria). A Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers, Mr Chiemeka is an alumnus of the University of Lagos, Lagos Business School and the University of Oxford, UK.

The Group Chairman, NGX Group, Alhaji (Dr) Umaru Kwairanga, stated: “This strategic appointment aligns perfectly with our succession plan and reinforces the synergy we continuously foster across our group operations.

“Mr Chiemeka’s extensive experience and proven leadership qualities are invaluable assets that will propel NGX towards long-term success. Under his leadership, I am confident that NGX will play an even more pivotal role in contributing to the sustainable growth for both Nigeria’s and Africa’s economies.”

