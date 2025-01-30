The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has called on deposit money banks and all market participants to embrace the principles of the Nigeria Foreign Exchange (FX) Code wholeheartedly, cautioning that any individual or institution that violates the FX Code will face swift and decisive sanctions.

The CBN also disclosed that Nigeria’s external reserves have grown by 12.74 percent, reaching US$40.68 billion at the end of 2024 as a result of the various reforms it has embarked on.

The apex bank announced the near completion of the forensic verification process of the $7 billion of FX backlogs, adding that final settlements will be processed accordingly.

Mr Olayemi Cardoso, Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), stated this on Tuesday in a keynote address at the launch of the Nigeria Foreign Exchange (FX) Code at the Central Bank of Nigeria, Headquarters in Abuja.

Cardoso said the six guiding principles and 52 sub-principles of the FX Code must become the standard for conduct across all participating institutions.

All the banks’ CEOs in the country were made to sign a statement of commitment abiding with the Code.

He highlighted that the launch of the Nigeria Foreign Exchange Code (FX Code) reflects the collective vision for a foreign exchange market built on integrity, fairness, transparency, and efficiency, critical pillars for Nigeria’s economic growth and stability, and reaffirmed the collective commitment to shaping a more resilient and transparent FX market.

According to him, the FX Code represents a decisive step forward, setting clear and enforceable standards for ethical conduct, transparency, and good governance in the nation’s foreign exchange market.

Cardoso reiterated it is a firm signal that business-as-usual will no longer suffice, and also a blueprint for the future, grounded in the hard lessons of the past.

He cautioned that the era of multiple exchange rates, which created privileges for a select few at the expense of most Nigerians, severely undermined market integrity.

“As an example, the $7 billion of FX backlogs that have taken over 12 months to verify have led to the discovery of multiple unethical and even illegal practices that we should not be proud of as a nation. The forensic verification process is now near complete, and final settlements will be processed accordingly,” Cardoso stated.

He added, “Similarly, the period of unprecedented ways-and-means-financing inflicted significant damage on our economy, contributing to inflation, currency depreciation, and eroded public confidence.

“These practices must never return. The FX Code is a firm rejection of such distortions and an equally firm commitment to a future defined by fairness, trust, and market-driven principles.

“The system itself played a key role in the challenges of the past. Unethical behaviours and systemic abuses – whether by those with privileged access or by complicit participants – eroded public trust and harmed our economy.

“We will not tolerate any attempts to revert to those practices. Any individual or institution that violates the FX Code will face swift and decisive sanctions.”

The Central Bank of Nigeria Governor informed that the journey towards market reform is already yielding results.

According to him, the year 2024 was marked by structural reforms which sought to return the naira to a freely determined market price and ease volatility as several distortions were removed from the market.

“Reforms including discontinuation of quasi-fiscal interventions, unifying the exchange rate windows, clearing a backlog of foreign exchange commitments, and recalibrating monetary policy tools were all necessary to redirect the course of our economy, restore order and credibility to our FX market, and refocus the CBN on its core mandates,” Cardoso stated.

Notably, he said the introduction of the Electronic Foreign Exchange Matching System (EFEMS) in December 2024 has improved market transparency and efficiency, noting that “Since its launch, the naira has appreciated significantly—from ₦1,663.90 on December 2, 2024, to ₦1,536.72 as of yesterday.”

Cardoso explained that exchange rate stability is a cornerstone of macroeconomic health for an economy like Nigeria’s, and that beyond daily market rates, the exchange rate influences critical indicators such as the balance of payments, external reserves, international trade, inflation, economic growth, and foreign investment, as these factors collectively shape the economic welfare of our nation and people.

He acknowledged that inflation in particular remains a critical challenge as rising prices erode purchasing power and increase the cost of living, and added, “But by fostering exchange rate stability, we are tackling this issue head-on.”

“Furthermore, our external reserves have grown by 12.74 per cent, reaching US$40.68 billion at the end of 2024. This achievement reflects the effectiveness of reforms aimed at paying off legacy FX obligations and growing reserves organically.”

“The FX Code marks a new era of compliance and accountability. It is not just a set of recommendations; this is an enforceable framework. Under the CBN Act 2007 and BOFIA Act 2020, violations will be met with penalties and administrative actions. Market participants must recognise that adherence to these principles is not merely about compliance but about restoring public trust in our financial system.

“Beyond the foreign exchange markets, the FX Code forms part of our renewed focus on compliance across the financial services industry, and I am particularly pleased that we have the leadership of the industry in this room to reinforce a collective commitment to the journey ahead.

“Self-regulation and conduct are at the core of the changes in culture we expect to see at play in the industry, and I expect the principles of the FX Code to be applied across other business areas.”

The FX Code is built on six core principles—Ethics, Governance, Execution, Information Sharing, Risk Management and Compliance, and Confirmation and Settlement Processes, and these principles align with international standards while addressing Nigeria’s unique challenges.

They provide the foundation for a resilient and transparent market that inspires confidence among both domestic and international participants.

Cardoso said, “Leaders in this room – Board Chairs, Managing Directors, and Chief Compliance Officers – must lead from the front. Embedding these standards within your organisations is not optional.”

He reiterated that the era of opaque practices is over, and the “CBN will not hesitate to act against any institution or individual that undermines the integrity of our financial markets. The FX Code is a binding commitment to accountability and transparency – and we must all play our part.”

As the banks’ CEOs signed a statement of commitment, Cardoso reminded all that the moment served as a collective pledge to transparency, ethical conduct, and fairness in the market.

He called on all to join hands in building a financial ecosystem that embodies resilience, global competitiveness, and economic prosperity.

All the Deposit Money Banks pledged to abide by the FX Code.

