Nigeria’s agricultural sector is moving into a new era of investment-led growth as the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, in partnership with the National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF), unveiled bold initiatives to attract private capital into the sector, with a focus on curbing post-harvest losses.

Speaking with journalists after the Africa Food Systems Forum, NADF Executive Secretary Mohammed Ibrahim said the ministry’s newly launched legacy project is designed to unlock financing for the post-harvest ecosystem. In this area, losses reach up to 60 percent in some value chains.

“The question before us is how to keep driving private capital into agriculture. Governments have done a lot, but what investors want is risk mitigation, enabling policies, and bankable opportunities. That is what we are creating,” Ibrahim explained.

To reduce lending risks and attract investors, NADF is introducing blended finance tools, including concessionary loans, guarantees, and first-loss capital.

On-lending schemes are already being extended to large-scale companies with farmer networks, while special programs are targeting agro-processors in high-demand value chains like rice, maize, soybeans, and cassava.

The AgGrow Project, one of the flagship schemes, will subsidize inputs for agro-processors with proven backward integration models. The initiative aims to strengthen the supply chain between farm and factory, reduce wastage, and stabilize food prices.

The legacy project also includes a nationwide push for rural storage facilities at the community level, designed to preserve quality, extend shelf life, and reduce food losses at the “first mile.”

Parallel efforts are underway to strengthen Nigeria’s seed system, with blended financing introduced to cut borrowing costs for seed companies.

Mechanization is another priority, with NADF supporting equipment across crop, livestock, aquaculture, and forestry value chains, while also funding irrigation infrastructure to shift from rain-fed to year-round farming.

At the Africa Food Systems Forum, Nigeria’s presentation drew strong interest from international investors and development partners. Ibrahim highlighted that one of the outcomes was the formation of a platform for continuous investor engagement and cross-country collaboration.

He also pointed to “Project X”, a partnership with U.S.-based private equity firm Atlas, which seeks to develop agricultural investment corridors across countries facing similar challenges, thereby creating larger, de-risked opportunities for financiers.

Ibrahim stressed that the goal is to reposition agriculture as a modern business sector rather than subsistence activity.

“Agriculture is no longer our grandfather’s business. It is a thriving driver of national growth,. When farmers and processors thrive, investors thrive too. Our mandate is to ensure the flow of funding, improve profitability, and reduce risks across the value chain”, he said.

The initiatives, officials say, will not only reduce Nigeria’s food losses but also deepen investor confidence in agribusiness, paving the way for stronger private sector participation in the years ahead.

