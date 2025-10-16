The International Institute for Tropical Agriculture (IITA) has pledged to partner with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security to ensure improved soil health and sustainable agricultural production in Nigeria.

The research-based organisation made the promise on the sidelines of the official launch of the Nigerian Farmers Soil Health Scheme (NFSHS) which was held on Tuesday at the Banquet Hall of the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

NFSHS is a comprehensive soil fertility programme designed to promote agricultural land and sustainable climate and regenerative practices. It also aimed to give farmers real-time insights into their soil conditions, helping them boost yields save costs and farm smarter.

Speaking with Tribune Online, head of station, IITA Abuja, Dr Beatrice Aighewi, said the Institute is working with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture to see how soil can be improved as she urged farmers to take full advantage of the initiative by visiting the laboratory and get information that would help in improving their yield.

“IITA is a partner and is working with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture to see how soils can be improved. And fortunately, IITA is hosting the ECOWAS Center of Excellence known as the Regional Hub for Fertilizer and Soil Health for West Africa and the Sahel (RHFSH), based at the headquarters at Ibadan.

So, any work that they do there will also benefit the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and the farmers of Nigeria at large. Because what they are trying to do there is to make sure that the soil in which the farmers are planting is healthy.

“The message to the farmers is that with this launch that the Federal Government has done, they should take full advantage of it because if they know their soil, they will be able to produce better. So let them take advantage, visit the soil lab, get whatever information they can, and that would help them to improve their yield,” Dr Aighewi told Tribune Online.

Also speaking, a visiting scientist at RHFSH Professor Vincent Aduramigba, pledged the support of the Hub to bring the expertise of IITA as a centre of excellence to assist Nigeria and especially the farmers by making the facilities available.

He said, “What the Hub does is to translate research in soil fertility and agronomy into productivity, empowering farmers and their living using science and good agronomy practitioners. We’re also bringing our expertise and making sure that we are looking at what is relevant for Nigeria.”

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

