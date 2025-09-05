In a bid to fast track development in the agriculture sector and achieve food sovereignty, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (FMAFS) in collaboration with the International Fertilizer Development Center (IFDC) has strategized to ensure availability, accessibility and affordability of fertilizer and boost Soil Health as well as achieve Food and Nutrition Security in Nigeria. Speaking during a bilateral meeting with Senior Officials of the International Fertilizer Development Center (IFDC) as part of event at Africa Food System Forum held in Dakar, Senegal, recently, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen.

Abubakar Kyari noted that the collaboration would ensure technical assistance for data-driven fertilizer recommendations, support for local blending capacity, initiatives to curb adulteration in the input supply chain, improve soil health among others. The Minister stated that there is a need to strengthen input markets, expand last-mile delivery systems, and scale climate-smart soil fertility practices for smallholder farmers.

“The ministry introduced the Nigeria Farmers soil health scheme (NFSHS), which represents a groundbreaking initiative. This scheme is designed to transform the agricultural landscape of Nigeria. It provides fertilizer recommendations tailored to specific crops and locations”, Kyari said. The agric Minister further noted that “a stronger partnership with IFDC will help improve soil health, ensure quality inputs reach farmers on time, and advance food security in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s agenda in the Agriculture sector.”

“There should be interventions that prioritize affordability, quality assurance, and timely delivery to farmers, especially in staple crop belts, while aligning with the Ministry’s broader programs to raise productivity, reduce post-harvest losses, and improve livelihoods. In his remarks, the President /Chief Executive Officer ,IFDC, Henk Van Deepen stated that ‘’the partnership will strengthen private-sector distribution networks, targeted soil testing, balanced nutrient use, farmer training on good agronomic practices, and evidence-based policies that support competitive and transparent input markets’’. The highlight of the event was understanding of setting up a Technical Committee that will work on details of the collaboration.

