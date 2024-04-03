The management of the North-East Development Commission (NEDC) has been commended for continuously playing a pivotal role in the agricultural sector through the implementation of agricultural extension and empowerment support programmes for farmers, which promote positive values in agriculture.

The assertion was made by the Coalition of North-East Youths Alliance during a press conference it addressed in Abuja on Tuesday, whose text was made available to journalists in Bauchi.

According to the text jointly signed by Prince Mohammed Sani Hassan, Chairman, and Bayo Paul, Secretary, the Coalition expressed its deepest gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima for reappointing Goni Alkali as Managing Director of the NEDC for a second tenure.

The Coalition stated, “We, the Coalition of North-East Youth Alliance, gathered here today to express our unwavering solidarity with the North-East Development Commission (NEDC) and to pass a vote of confidence in the commendable management of the Commission.”

It added that under the current administration, we acknowledge the remarkable strides in infrastructural growth and human capacity development, particularly in the rehabilitation of schools and educational support to both federal and state-owned institutions.”

“The Commission’s commitment to poverty alleviation is evident in the execution of excellent programmes, significantly contributing to the economic development and growth of our region. We applaud their efforts in boosting economic stability through strategic initiatives,” the Coalition added.

According to the Coalition, “Just recently, the Commission organised a workshop and seminar for the youths across the six states of the North-East, which captured over 2000 youths trained on waste collection, enhanced scavenging, and recycling of waste plastic.”

It added that there was also training on the climate change adaptation awareness campaign, including alternative energy and energy efficiency, as well as watershed management training for professionals, artisans, and self-help groups.

Other training was on renewable energy and trade association formation for youth employment programmes, coupled with the training of women on the use of energy-efficient stoves as well as the fabrication of energy-efficient stoves and briquette production.

The commission also gave Ramadan palliatives to the less privileged across the North-East Zone, as over 600 youth organisations and civil societies benefited.

“In light of these accomplishments, we call on those who may seek to sabotage the landmark achievements of the region to desist. Rapid development is crucial for economic stability, and any attempt to undermine these efforts only hinders progress,” the Coalition stressed.

It added, “We urge all stakeholders to join hands in supporting the North-East Development Commission in its mission to foster sustainable development, reduce poverty, and strengthen economic stability. Together, we can build a brighter and more prosperous future for the Northeast region.”

