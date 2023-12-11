The Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) has pledged to touch all the nooks and crannies of the country to disseminate information on the need for Insurance.

Babatunde Oguntade, President of NCRIB who stated this at the December 2023 edition of Members’ Evening in Lagos, noted that insurance as a business is gaining more ground and brokers can only leverage this to deepen understanding and awareness about insurance in the society.

He pointed out that his administration will also improve the well-being of brokers, stressing that if there is anything that has occupied the minds of many members of the Council for a while, it is how the NCRIB could accelerate its value rendition.

He said, “I like to note that the agitation of members in this regard was not wrongly placed, considering the challenges they face on all ends, necessitating immediate collective solution from the Council.”

“In addressing this, our team will intensify efforts to make the Council’s training more relevant, affordable, and accessible. We shall also be taking advantage of Public Sector training for the benefit of practitioners outside the industry”.

Oguntade said that some of the training to be organised for members would be pro-bono, adding that the council’s training was quite strategic after identifying in clear terms the immediate and future challenges threatening Brokers, and noted that feedbacks from most of the training held in the past were quite impressive.

He stated, “It is the desire of this management that all the gatherings of Members would be intellectually resourceful, not just only on the professional lane, but also, health and other aspects of our being”.

He disclosed the intention of his administration to sustain the legacies of past administrations, to build on it, and move the Council to a lofty height, pledging to continue strengthening ties with relevant international bodies such as the British Insurance Brokers Association (BIBA).

According to him, the Council would be part of the BIBA Conference 2024, scheduled to hold in Manchester, United Kingdom between May 15 and 16, 2024.

He urged members to save the date, prepare to be part of the delegations to the Conference so that NCRIB delegates can avail themselves of the opportunity of interacting with leagues of professionals during the tour.

