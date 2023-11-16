Bauchi State Commissioner of Water Resources, Abdulrazak Nuhu Zaki has opined that the campaign theme of the 2023 World Toilet Day, ‘Accelerating Change’ to highlight the journey towards achieving “SDG 6- Clean Water and Sanitation”, is badly off track as it is hindering progress on the 2030 agenda of attaining open defecation free status.

The Commissioner further opined that to achieve the target in the stipulated time frame, all stakeholders must double their efforts before this can be achieved.

Abdulrazak Nuhu Zaki was speaking during a Media Dialogue on World Toilet Day, 2023 held at the Jamil Guest Place, Azare, Bauchi State on Wednesday.

The Commissioner stated that, World Toilet Day is observed on the 19 November of every year to create awareness on the need of having and using toilets to people living without access to safely managed sanitation facilities.

He added that It is all about taking action to tackle the global sanitation crisis and achieve Sustainable Development Goals 6 which is Sanitation and Water for all by the year 2030.

According the Commissioner, World Toilet Day exist to inform, engage and inspire people to take action towards achieving the goal.

He stressed, “Toilets are important because access to a safe functional toilet has a positive impact on public health, human dignity and personal safety, especially for females.”

He also said, “Sanitation system that do not have safely manage excreta allow the spread of diseases like soil transmitted diseases and water related diseases such as cholera, diarrhea, typhoid fever, dysentery, neglected tropical diseases among others.”

Abdulrazak Nuhu Zaki further explained that in the effort for accelerating access to safely manage sanitation facilities in Bauchi L.G.A, the Member representing Bauchi Federal Constituency, Alh. Aminu Aliyu Garu donated 1,000 pieces of Sato toilet pans to households in Bauchi last Sunday 12th November, 2023 and promised for more such gesture.

The Commissioner who was represented by the General Manager of Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RUWASSA), Adamu Sabo, disclosed that the state government is determined to work for the actualization of SDGs 6.2 target and overall the attainment of state wide ODF by 2025.

He also pointed out that it is important to note that the state government was able to deliver 8 LGs, which include Dass, Warji, Shira, Gamawa, Bogoro, Ganjuwa, Toro and Katagum LGAs.

Additional 5934 communities were delivered ODF while two other LGAs were at different level of becoming ODF that is Bauchi and Zaki LGAS.

As one of the sustainability process, the state government identified and trained private entrepreneurs on sanitation marketing for improved latrine construction at households and public places like markets and motor parks.

According to him, 194 toilets business owners, (TBOs), 582 masons and 116 toilet. investors were trained on improved latrine construction both at household and public places across the state.

As a result of the institutional formation and capacity building to the TBOs, Masons and Toilet investors, 113,092 improved toilets were constructed across the State.

Awareness were created through promotional activities by the government and toilet business owners on the need of improve latrine uptake and there is high demand for improve latrine by household, however, inadequate funds from household and TBOS becomes a bottleneck.

The TBOS were hand holded and linked to micro-finance institutions where they access funds for improve latrine construction on revolving basis and for business expansion by the TBOs.

The issuance of revolving loan to households by MFIs FastTrack improved latrine uptake while construction and usage of improve latrine is a dignity, pride, disease prevention economy prevention of water pollution to all.

He, therefore, urged all to use improved latrine for fecal management just as he extended the state government’s appreciation to UNICEF for its continued support to people of Bauchi State particularly women and children.

