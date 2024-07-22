A Max Air’s flight NGL1649, a Boeing 737 with registration 5N-ADB, carrying 119 passengers and six crew members on Sunday evening suffered tyre burst during takeoff roll

The aircraft suffered the incident having been cleared for takeoff from Yola Airport in Adamawa, en route to Abuja.

According to a statement issued by the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), “During the takeoff roll, a loud bang was heard, identified as the bursting of the rear gear tyres. Initially, two tyres burst. While attempting to taxi off the runway, the remaining two tyres also burst, rendering the aircraft completely disabled.

“Fortunately, no injuries were reported. A go-team, led by NSIB Director General, Captain Alex Badeh Jr. will visit the incident site today to conduct an investigation.”

