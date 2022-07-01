The Republic of Mauritius has announced a further easing of Covid restrictions.







From Friday, 1 July 2022, the requirement for facemasks will be relaxed. However, it will be mandatory to wear facemasks in public areas such as hospitals, port, airport and public transport.



Moreover, upon arrival tests for vaccinated and unvaccinated passengers have been waived.





Responding to the latest easing of Covid measures, Arvind Bundhun, Director of the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority, said: "We are extremely pleased to note that we have reached a milestone of over half a million visitors since 1 October 2021.



I am confident that our post-pandemic recovery is well underway, and with the easing of sanitary measures bookings for the second half of 2022 will be stimulated."

