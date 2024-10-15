The incorrect disposal of waste, often into landfill is an environmental issue worldwide. One of the fastest-growing and most hazardous forms of waste is electronic waste (e-waste) due to its toxic components such as lead and mercury which can be leached into soil and water if not managed appropriately at the end of its lifecycle.

As a means of addressing this risk, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) has prohibited the disposal of e-waste into landfill since 2021, under the National Environmental Management: Waste Act.

For over a decade, Massmart has been focused on diverting operational waste (including e-waste) from landfill through recycling and composting, reducing packaging on private brand products, and prioritizing the use of recyclable packaging into its private brand products.

The group’s e-waste recycling programme in partnership with the e-Waste Recycling Authority (ERA) has become one of its flagship initiatives for waste reduction.

Through the placement of custom-built 20ft e-waste collection bins at Makro stores, members of the public have had the opportunity to recycle their old electronics free of charge since 2008, making this South Africa’s longest running retailer led e-waste recycling programme.

Commenting on the retailer’s programme, Viratha Hariram, senior environmental sustainability manager at Massmart says, “As a business that sells a high volume of electronics, we recognized the importance of raising awareness about the correct and safe disposal of these items at the end of their lifespan, while also making the process accessible and convenient for members of the public.”

As a further step towards improving access for the public this International e-Waste Day, the group has begun piloting the bespoke collection bins at selected Builders Warehouse stores with the intention to continue expanding the number of collection points in line with consumer response.



“To ensure that all e- waste collected from our stores is recycled, we have partnered with accredited e- waste recycling companies who dismantle each product into its differing components, recover precious metals for reuse, and recycle the plastics. As part of this process, they also ensure that all hazardous materials are safely disposed. Remember to recycle your e-waste – this not only helps you to declutter your home, but also prevents these harmful chemicals contained in these products from harming our environment,” Hariram concluded.

