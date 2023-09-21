Kenya's President William Ruto has signed a Ksh8.7 billion ($59.2 million) deal with US foreign aid agency Millenium Challenge Corporation (MCC) for the acquisition of electric buses to ease traffic congestion in Nairobi Metro Area.

The buses will operate on Line 2 of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT).“The Blended Finance for BRT Project aims to catalyse private financing to support the acquisition of electric (or other low emission) buses to operate one or more lines of the BRT system, currently being prepared for the Nairobi metropolitan area,” MCC said on its website.

The project aims to facilitate the timely operation of BRT lines and contribute to Kenya's goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions related to urban transportation.


