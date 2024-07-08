AT the centre of Nigeria’s mining awakening lies the Jupiter Project, Nigeria’s first Tier 1 mining spanning 462 square kilometers of lithium-rich terrain. With a projected investment of $2.5 billion, this project is expected to create an additional 100,000 employment opportunities. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s at a recent event made an announcement. He said his administration will make Nigeria the solar panel and EV Battery Manufacturing hub of Africa. Since then, it has taken a huge leap forward to actualise the dream. Jupiter Project has announced that it is fully committing its resources and creating the infrastructure to support the President’s goal for Nigeria. The size of the project will elevate the global position of Nigeria as lithium is increasingly powering the world. Importantly, the Jupiter Project is also creating sustained local improvement in the quality of life in host communities by already providing enhancements, including potable water, electrification, schools, and education scholarships.

Basin Mining Ltd and Range Mining Ltd, joint developers of the Jupiter Lithium Project, have formalised an agreement with the Kaduna State Government to develop Nigeria’s largest Lithium and Critical Minerals. Mining approval has been granted Jupiter Lithium Project in Kaduna State by Nigeria’s Minister for Solid Minerals Development, Mr. Dele Alake, marking Nigeria’s first Tier One lithium and critical minerals mining operation. This approval represents a transformative leap for Nigeria, according to Ambassador Hassan Tukur of Range Mining, highlighting the government’s commitment to strategic investments in sustainable resource development. Range Mining’s lithium operations will boost local employment, enhance technological skills, and promote community engagement, aligning with President Tinubu’s goals in solar energy and electric vehicles. The Jupiter Lithium Project, located near Kafanchan in Kaduna State, spans over 400 square kilometers and adheres to global standards for sustainable mining practices. Supported by an agreement with the Kaduna State Government, this project promises substantial economic growth and development for the region and this key development grants four Mining Licenses (MLs) to Range Mining, establishing the foundation for Nigeria’s premier Tier One lithium and critical minerals mining enterprise.

Managing Director of Kaduna Mining Development Company Ltd, Dr Mohammed Nura Sanu Usaini echoed the importance of local empowerment and environmental sustainability, stressing that the target is to produce an electric vehicle in Nigeria. It’s a very important and significant project which, of course, conforms with the goals of the administration of the Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, he stated. The approval of these mining licenses and plans for new concentrator plants highlight Nigeria’s appeal as a destination for global mining investments. This development strengthens Nigeria’s industrial capabilities and also enhances its reputation as a hub for international mining ventures.

Dr Stephen Davis, director of Range’s parent company, Jupiter Lithium Ltd, said the concentrator plants to be built by Range on the mine site will generate additional employment opportunities for locals to be trained in new and modern mining technologies during the construction and operations of the plants and his company looks forward to further engagement with the local communities achieving this outcome. Range’s operations manager, Mr. Lekan Olaniyan, said the decision to build the concentrator plants on the mine site will have significant benefits in relation to safety and the environment by substantially reducing the quantity of material that is transported away from the mine site. Mr. Olaniyan added that this initiative has two substantial benefits for safety and environmental outcomes where nearly 85 per cent of the mined material can remain on site after it passes through the Concentrator Process Plant and can be reused in the environmental rehabilitation after mining. This onsite operation drastically reduces the number of trucks on the roads, which will significantly reduce dust, noise, and safety hazards as well as prevent damage to the public roads from excessive heavy trucks. Recent concerns have emerged over Lithium Concentrator plants in Nasarawa and Kaduna, which are not associated with licensed mining operations.

Issues regarding the sourcing practices of these plants, including potential links to illegal mining, have sparked calls for greater transparency and protection for legitimate operations in Nigeria’s mining sector. The ethical implications of sourcing materials from operations that may not adhere to legal and environmental standards are under scrutiny. With Nigeria’s first Tier One lithium mining operation, Ambassador Dr Tukur said “the Jupiter Project is a transformative impact on the local economy, setting a precedent for sustainable resource management and inclusive growth in the region.”

