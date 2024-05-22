During the third meeting of the India-Zimbabwe Joint Trade Committee (JTC) in New Delhi, representatives of both countries discussed signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish relevant arrangements, the Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry informed.

The source indicated that participants also identified several areas of interest for enhancing bilateral cooperation.

They acknowledged as potential areas the pharmaceuticals, Geospace, medical services, mechanical and electric machinery, vehicles, and mineral fuels and oils.

Besides steel, agriculture, food processing, engineering, renewable energy, digital economy, textiles, human resources, among other sectors.

Talks were held in a cordial and friendly atmosphere, and there was an enthusiastic response for further cooperation by reviewing outstanding issues, promoting trade and investment, and strengthening people-to-people ties, the Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry stated.

