GOVERNMENT has been advised to invest more in the agricultural sector, as it has the potential to drive economic growth and development in Nigeria.

Secretary, South-West Association of Vegetable Farmers and Sellers (SWAVFS), Mrs Boluwatife Maybee, who made the statement, disclosed that if the government can focus more on agriculture, other sectors in the country can equally flourish.

She disclosed this at a training of 1,000 women farmers organised by HortiNigeria in collaboration with SWAVFS in commemoration of the International Day of Women and Girls in Agriculture and Science, held at Imasayi, area of Ogun State.

During the event, the vegetable farmers and participants gained valuable insights into sustainable farming practices and the latest advancements in agricultural science.

Maybee explained that the aim of the training was to encourage and inspire more women in agriculture so as to promote gender equality.

According to her, “the celebration of the International Day of Women and Girls in Agriculture and Science served as a platform to recognise and appreciate the immense contributions of women farmers to food security and economic stability.

“The initiative aimed to equip women farmers with the knowledge and resources needed to succeed in their endeavours.

“In Yewa, agriculture is seen as man’s job, women are just backups, but I was able to show them that women are actually part of this and they really matter. I was able to encourage them, give them incentive and then I used myself as example that it is actually possible.”

One of the beneficiaries, Joyce Happiness, noted that she now sees agriculture in positive light and feeds her family with her agricultural produce, adding that before now, “it was known to be poor man’s work and females do not really participate in it but when the interest of females began to rise in agriculture, we started to see them exploring and excelling.”

