From Venice to New York, global cities are struggling under the weight of their own popularity. Overtourism has become a pressing issue. Overcrowded attractions, inflated prices, and strained infrastructure are prompting both travellers and policymakers abroad to rethink how tourism works.

In South Africa, the upcoming G20 Summit puts the country in the global spotlight and presents a chance to explore how tourism can support long-term, inclusive economic development.

Tourism as economic infrastructure

Tourism already contributes billions to South Africa’s national GDP, with over 8 million arrivals recorded last year, representing growth of 5.1%. Yet the sector’s potential remains untapped. The industry can simultaneously create jobs, support small businesses, and showcase local culture. Treating tourism as an essential part of the country’s economic infrastructure, on par with energy or transport, could strengthen its role as a reliable growth lever.

Marc Wachsberger, CEO of The Capital Hotels, Apartments & Resorts, highlights the role of hotels and conferencing venues in supporting jobs, suppliers, and investor confidence. “More importantly, they’re a billboard showing the world what South Africa could be,” he says.

Movement as the starting point

Mobility is a critical factor in the traveller experience, particularly in a country without fully walkable cities. Affordable, accessible, and safe transport solutions help tourists explore, while also supporting smaller towns and local businesses.

Ashif Black, country representative at inDrive, notes that a lack of reliable transport outside major city centres can limit where tourists go and restrict economic opportunities for smaller towns. inDrive’s peer-to-peer pricing model, which allows passengers and drivers to negotiate fares directly, aims to make travel more affordable and transparent, benefiting both tourists and local drivers.

Connecting experiences and destinations

Tourists increasingly seek authentic experiences, connection, and local stories. Lisa Sebogodi, managing director of Batsumi Travel, points out that poorly coordinated itineraries and unreliable transport mean many visitors miss regional attractions.

“When travel routes connect local businesses, cultural sites and community experiences, visitors stay longer and spend more, and tourism becomes a real driver of inclusive growth,” she says.

A collaborative vision for growth

Insights from global tourism challenges indicate that success is sustained when tourism is treated as a shared ecosystem rather than a collection of separate industries.

Accommodation, mobility, and experiences are interdependent, and when they work together, they generate value beyond immediate visitor spending. The G20 Summit provides an opportunity to showcase this integrated approach.

Tourism policy that prioritises connectivity and collaboration can support entrepreneurs, workers, and communities well beyond the immediate visitor experience.

Combining South Africa’s natural and cultural assets with strategic private-sector partnerships and forward-looking policy could allow tourism to contribute meaningfully to sustainable economic growth.

