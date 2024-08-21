After establishing a strong presence in South Africa over the past two years, global booking platform Profitroom has announced it is accelerating its expansion across the continent with a hyper-localised strategy to empower hotels across Africa. Leading this charge is newly appointed Regional Director for Africa, Leigh Myles, a 25-year hospitality veteran with a deep understanding of the region’s nuances.

Under Myles’ leadership, Profitroom aims to achieve a 40% market share in South Africa by 2026, while expanding into key Sub-Saharan markets like Kenya, Tanzania, Botswana, Mauritius and Namibia. The company has set an ambitious goal of onboarding 500 new properties and driving a 65% growth in total ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) by 2026.

“Africa represents a tremendous opportunity for online booking platforms,” says Myles. “The hospitality sector here is experiencing a surge in demand, and there’s a great need for solutions that empower businesses to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital world.”

Myles’ appointment underscores Profitroom’s commitment to crafting a bespoke approach for the African market, one that addresses the specific needs and challenges of the continent’s diverse tourism offerings. “Profitroom isn’t simply bringing an existing model to Africa; we’re building a strategy tailor-made for this market,” Myles explains.

Profitroom’s targeted Africa expansion will be underpinned by a multi-faceted approach. One key element is tailoring technology to suit specific tourism offerings as Profitroom recognises there is no such thing as a one-size fits all solution. “For safari-focused Kenya and Tanzania, we’re prioritising mobile-optimised booking platforms, while Namibia and Botswana might emphasise outdoor adventure packages,” says Myles. “By tailoring our technology solutions to each country’s specific needs, we can effectively drive direct bookings and help to increase revenue, while also supporting the growth of the local tourism industry.”

Sustainability and direct bookings are also core pillars of Myles’ strategy. Profitroom’s technology will play a crucial role in empowering hotels to operate sustainably, attracting environmentally-conscious travellers while supporting local communities. Simultaneously, Profitroom will actively assist hotels in growing direct bookings, reducing dependency on third-party platforms, and giving them greater control over their revenue streams.

“It’s about empowering African hoteliers to own their success,” says Myles. “By providing access to innovative solutions and personalised support, we’re giving them the tools to optimise operations, enhance guest experiences, and ultimately, drive greater profitability.”

“Profitroom is not here to simply provide a service; we’re here to be a partner in growth,” says Profitroom’s CEO and founder Marcin Dragan. “With Leigh’s leadership and vision, we believe we can make a meaningful contribution to the future of tourism in Africa.”

About Profitroom

Profitroom is the supreme direct booking engine for hotels, lodges, and resorts, offering a comprehensive solution that seamlessly integrates direct bookings on hospitality websites with other distribution channels, automated marketing, SEO and SEM campaigns, cross- and up-selling opportunities, and much more.

Founded in 2008 by Marcin Dragan, Profitroom was created to address the challenges faced by hoteliers in maximising direct bookings and enhancing their online presence. Today, it empowers over 3,500 properties to significantly increase their direct bookings, with some experiencing up to 96% growth. Our intuitive, all-in-one platform is designed for ease of use across multiple properties, backed by a team of over 300 experts providing support in 7 languages. Profitroom’s mission is to become the #1 Booking Technology Partner for Outstanding Hotels Worldwide.

