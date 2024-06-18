The Federal Government has been charged to increase investment in agriculture to boost food security and promote peace in the country.

One of the coordinators of the Islamic Enlightenment Foundation of Nigeria, Dr Muhammad-Lawal Musa Alongbija, gave the charge during the distribution of Eid-ul-Adha meat to about 600 beneficiaries at As-Shiar Centre, Omi-Adio, Ibadan, Oyo State.

The charity project, financed by Sheikh Abduhakeem As-Shiar Kuwait and family, through the Kuwait Horizons Charity Society, was coordinated by the Islamic Enlightenment Foundation of Nigeria, Ibadan, under the chairmanship of Sheikh Shakir Jum’a Orankan.

Dr Alongbija stressed that the meat distribution to the needy and the underprivileged was to complement government’s efforts to reduce deprivation and hardship in the land, especially during this festive season.

“I am very happy to see the beneficiaries going back to their various homes with big packs of beef to celebrate and rejoice on the occasion of Eid-ul Adha,” Alongbija cheers.

According to Alongbija, Eid-ul-Adha goes beyond merriment; it epitomises sacrifice, obedience to Allah, and rededication to the worship of Allah.

He called on wealthy individuals to imbibe the virtues and exhibit compassion towards the economically disadvantaged in society to make life bearable for them.

Dr Alongbija prayed Allah to reward Sheikh Abduhakeem As-Shiar and their family and replenish their resources for providing succour for the people in their time of need.

He also commended Sheikh Orankan for including people in Omi-Adio and environs among the beneficiaries.

Some of the beneficiaries, including the Chief Imam of Oloko, Apata, Ibadan, Alhaji Tirmisiy Murtadho; Ustaz Ibrahim Lakanle, and Alhaja Ganiyat Adekunle, expressed gratitude to the donors and the coordinators.

