Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, has said the provision of 2,000 tractors yearly would enhance food production and create jobs for Nigerian farmers.

The minister made the declaration recently when he received a delegation from John Deere, led by its Vice President, Jason Braintley.

He noted that the visit was a follow-up to the meeting between Vice-President Kashim Shettima and top officials of John Deere at the recent World Food Prize Foundation held in Iowa, United States.

He said when produced, the government would not off-take the tractors but provide the enabling environment to make them affordable at low-interest rate to Nigerian farmers, boost all-year round farming while promoting food nutrition and security.

In his remarks, Minister of State, Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Aliyu Abudullahi, stressed the need to evaluate existing co-operatives and ascertain those that require support to enable them access the tractors when available.

He emphasised the importance of identifying crops that are most suitable for mechanisation.

On his part, Braintley said the company was exploring the feasibility of hiring, acquisition and production, in addition to after-sales services, supply of genuine spare parts and training of operators and mechanics.

He said the capacity of the tractors would range between 75 and 90 horsepower for use in different terrains in the country.

Also present were the chairman and directors of Flour Mills Nigeria, as well as Country Director of Tata Africa Services, Mr. Chijioke Okoli.

