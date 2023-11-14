The permanent secretary of the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Mahmuda Mamman, has hinted that the federal government will assist vulnerable Nigerians in owning houses in the near future.

He disclosed this while fielding questions from journalists on the first day of the 12th meeting of the National Council on Housing and Urban Development, taking place in Kaduna State.

The theme for the 12th council meeting is “Harnessing Local and International Credit Schemes as a Panacea for Affordable Housing Infrastructure Development Under the “Renewed Hope Agenda.”

According to him, “The National Housing Scheme Programme by the ministry would assist the vulnerable population of the country in affording a roof over their heads, and this would in turn bridge the gaps in the housing sector.”

He further explained that the housing ministry intends to go for social housing schemes to provide decent and affordable houses to cater to the housing needs of Nigerians.

All these are parts of the present government’s resolve to make housing realistic and affordable to all Nigerians, in line with the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Permanent Secretary stated that deliberations at the housing council meeting, which commenced today (Monday), would figure out ways the state governments can queue into the scheme.

“We have written letters to the various state governments asking them to give us unencumbered lands so that we can be able to build these affordable houses for all Nigerians because it is a matter of right and not a privilege; that’s why the administration is doing things differently”, he added.

He also mentioned that an ongoing survey being conducted by the National Population Commission would ascertain the accurate figure of the housing deficit in the nation, and the figures would be made known upon completion of the survey.

