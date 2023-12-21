The Federal Government has promised to provide more patrol vessels, surveillance equipment for the Nigerian Navy to ensure total coverage of Nigeria’s maritime domain.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume disclosed this in his remarks at the Nigerian Navy 2023 ceremonial sunset and awards night in Abuja recently

He said the efforts of the Nigerian Navy had led to delisting of Nigeria from the International Maritime Bureau (IMB) piracy list and improved revenue for the government.

“This has led to increase daily crude oil production of Nigeria to about 1.5 million barrels per day as of November 2023,” he said.

He said the Nigerian Navy remains a critical contributor to Nigeria’s economy.

“It is a worthwhile investment to provide the necessary support for the Navy and increase funding in order to guarantee economic prosperity and national development, as well as reposition Nigeria’s economy and the overall wealth of our people.

“And be certain that the Federal Government, under the astute leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is working seriously to ensure operational challenges regarding platforms, surveillance equipment and logistics, among others, are adequately addressed towards enhancing your professional performance,” the SGF said.

