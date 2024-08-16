The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has achieved a significant milestone, with its pilots logging 10,000 flight hours on the A-29 Super Tucano aircraft fleet.

This was contained in a statement made available to Defence Correspondents in Abuja on Thursday by the Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet

According to the statement, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar while celebrating this achievement in Kanji, Niger State on, noted that it represented the culmination of years of dedication, sacrifice, and commitment to NAF’s mission.

“The 10,000 flight hours logged demonstrate the exceptional skills, professionalism, and resilience of NAF’s brave men and women.

“The milestone was achieved without any major incident, attributing to the high premium NAF places on safety.

“Reaching 10,000 flight hours is no small feat as it symbolizes the countless hours of training, meticulous planning, and flawless execution that have gone into every mission we have undertaken.

“Invariably, strict adherence to safety measures emplaced are enabling us to achieve the desired results,” he noted.

The statement further explained that Air Marshal Abubakar paid tribute to NAF’s fallen heroes, reminding the pilots to remain focused on the challenges ahead.

He praised the unit commander and crew for their tireless efforts and thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the National Assembly, and the United States Government for their support.

The A-29 Super Tucano fleet has been involved in several decisive missions, flying over 8500 hours dedicated to operational sorties against terrorists and violent non-state actors.

The aircraft’s precision munitions delivery capability has enhanced NAF’s versatility, flexibility, and lethality in all air operations

While speaking on the dynamic security environment, Air Marshal Abubakar reminded the pilots on the need to remain focused on the challenges ahead.

According to him, “The world continues to change, and new threats emerge every day. Our commitment to excellence must remain steadfast, and we must continue to adapt, innovate, and evolve to stay ahead of our adversaries.”

Speaking earlier, the Air Officer Commanding Air Training Command, Air Vice Marshal Nnamdi Ananaba had noted that the 10,000 flying hours logged translated to an average of approximately 9 hours of daily flying time (or 270 hours monthly) for the past 3 years with no break.

He then attributed this feat to the countless hours spent in training, the sacrifices made by the brave combat pilots and the unwavering support of the ground crew.

He noted that the 10,000 flying hours logged by the pilots in just 3 years and without any mishap was a remarkable milestone worthy of celebration even in the most advanced air forces in the world.

He added that “since its induction in August 2021, the A-29 Super Tucano fleet had been involved in several decisive missions in the various operational theatres across the country. So far, over 8500 hours flown on the fleet were dedicated to both day and night operational sorties against terrorists, bandits and other violent non-state actors threatening national peace.

“No doubt, the aircraft’s night and precision munitions delivery capability has undoubtedly enhanced NAF’s versatility, flexibility and lethality in all air operations”.

