Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bullion Go-Neat Global Limited, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has commended the Nigerian Soldiers for their unwavering dedication and hardwork in protecting the country’s territory.

He made the commendation on Tuesday while speaking with journalists during the celebration of promotion of over sixty dedicated soldiers from private ranks to Warrant Officers at the 174 Battalion of the Nigeria Army at Odogunyan, Lagos.

He said the country appreciates the soldiers’ determination to protect Nigerians from external aggression, as he also praised their commitment to duty and excellence, while urging them to maintain their dedication and discipline.

He urged them to keep striving for greatness, and continue to excel.

He also noted that the soldiers’ new ranks are a testament to their leadership qualities and dedication.

Ajadi was accompanied to the event by the South-West PRO for the NNPP, Hon. Kilamuwaye Badmus; the PRO, NNPP Ogun State, Comrade Olowu Olayemi Omokehinde; Comrade Awoeyo Olugbenga Olaitan; Hon. Teluwo Kehinde and Hon. Fatai Adenaya Modawoni.

Also speaking, the Commanding Officer of the 174 Battalion Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Col Muhammad Ibrahim Abdurrahman, stressed the significance of soldiers for national unity.

While expressing delight in meeting Ambassador Ajadi, Abdurrahman applauded him for his support and kind gestures.

He reminded the newly promoted officers to see their promotion as a gift from God, noting that they should increase their dedication to duty, maintain discipline and loyalty to the Nigerian Army and Nigeria as a country.

The event served as a significant milestone, both for the promoted soldiers and for the bonds of camaraderie within the 174 Battalion Nigerian Army.

