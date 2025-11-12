The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic) is this week leading an Outward Selling Mission (OSM) to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which kicked off on Monday, 10 November 2025 and will culminate on Wednesday, 12 November 2025.

The mission aims to strengthen bilateral trade and investment relations between South Africa and Saudi Arabia by promoting South African products, services and investment opportunities to the Saudi market.

It builds on the outcomes of the recently concluded Joint Economic Commission between the two countries. During the commission, Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Parks Tau presented Saudi officials and business representatives with a list of South Africa’s leading potential export products and a comprehensive portfolio of high-impact investment projects aligned with the country’s economic priorities.

The OSM will, among other things, facilitate access for South African value-added products and services into the Saudi Arabian market, build brand awareness for South African products and services, and connect with potential buyers and importers.

The companies selected are mainly in the agro-processing and health sectors.

Expanding global footprint

The Outward Selling Mission aligns with the dtic’s strategic objective of expanding South Africa’s industrial footprint and unlocking new market opportunities in the Middle East region.

It serves as a platform to promote value-added exports, strengthen industrial linkages, and position South African firms competitively within regional and global value chains.

Director of Export Promotion and Marketing at the dtic, Seema Sardha, emphasised the department’s strong commitment to supporting South African companies in expanding their global footprint.

Driving export growth

She said the successful implementation of the mission will play a key role in advancing the national objectives of job creation, industrialisation and increased value addition across priority sectors.

“This mission represents a practical step in helping our exporters gain direct access to market insights, connect with potential buyers and understand the regulatory and logistical requirements for doing business in Saudi Arabia.

“Our focus is on providing hands-on support to participating companies, facilitating business-to-business engagements, guiding them through market entry processes and ensuring they are well-positioned to secure long-term partnerships.

“We want South African businesses to not only enter these markets but to grow and compete effectively, increase value-added exports and create quality jobs at home through greater participation in global trade,” she said.

