Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde left office on Monday, weeks after speculation swirled around her tenure.

Ethiopia’s Federal House of People’s Representatives voted in Taye Atske Selassie, a former envoy to the UN who was appointed foreign minister earlier this year, as the new President.

Sahle-Work herself is a distinguished diplomat who served in various roles, including as head of the UN office in Nairobi, before taking on the presidential role in 2018. She promptly handed over power to the new President in a short ceremony in Addis Ababa.

But there had been rumours of her imminent resignation. On Saturday, she had shared a cryptic post on X, quoting Mahmoud Ahmed's song "Silence is My Answer", with its themes of sadness and hope, fuelling rumours of her departure.

Her exit leaves Tanzania as the only African country with a female head of State. In Ethiopia, however, the presidency is often ceremonial with most executive powers vested in the prime minister.

On Monday, the Ethiopian parliament voted to appoint Taye Atske Selassie as her successor. His appointment reflects a shift in leadership in Ethiopia, but also highlights the ongoing challenges of female representation in political leadership across the continent.

Sahle-Work legacy

Sahle-Work made history in October 2018 by becoming the first female President of Ethiopia, a country with a rich yet tumultuous history.

Her appointment was emblematic of the broader changes taking place in Ethiopian society, particularly in terms of gender representation and leadership.

Her legacy is multifaceted, encompassing her impressive diplomatic career, her advocacy for gender equality and her recent challenges in navigating political tensions within the government.

Prior to her presidency, Sahle-Work built a distinguished career in Ethiopia's foreign service, serving in various key positions that shaped her expertise in international relations and trade. From 1989 to 1993, she served as ambassador to Senegal, a role that broadened her understanding of West African politics.

Her subsequent tenure as ambassador to Djibouti and permanent representative to the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (Igad) from 1993 to 2002 positioned her at the heart of critical regional negotiations and trade discussions, particularly given Djibouti's strategic importance as Ethiopia's primary maritime access point.

Subsequent roles as ambassador to France and permanent representative to the UN agency on education, scientific and culture (Unesco) further solidified her standing in international diplomacy.

These experiences not only enhanced her negotiating skills, but also cultivated her understanding of global issues, making her a valuable asset to Ethiopia on the international stage.

Sahle-Work’s presidency was marked by a strong commitment to gender equality, a theme that resonated deeply with many Ethiopians, especially women and young girls.

Her rise to the presidency inspired many as a role model for female leadership in a traditionally male-dominated political landscape.

Under her leadership, there was a significant push for women’s rights and empowerment, reflecting her belief that inclusive governance is vital for national development.

Her initiatives included promoting women to leadership positions in various sectors and advocating for policies to reduce gender disparities. This focus on gender equality was not merely symbolic; it was a crucial part of Ethiopia's broader reform agenda aimed at fostering a more equitable society.

Ethiopia reforms

Despite her achievements, Sahle-Work's presidency has not been without its challenges.

Recently, speculation about disagreements with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed had raised questions about her political future. Reports suggest that she has been critical of certain government decisions, particularly those impacting social and political stability.

The Prime Minister did not comment on the rumours, however.

Ethiopia's evolving political landscape, characterised by ethnic tensions and a need for unity, had complicated her role.

As a leader advocating for gender equality and inclusive governance, her disagreements with the Dr Abiy point to a wider conflict over the direction of Ethiopia’s reforms.

These tensions underscore the difficulties of maintaining a collaborative government amid pressing national challenges.


