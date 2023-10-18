The Oyo State Government has called on the farmers in the state to embrace new methods of farming, saying this will ensure food security in the state and the country.

The State Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Olasunkanmi Olaleye gave this advice while speaking to journalists in Ibadan, as part of activities lined up to celebrate 2023 World Food Day.

Olasunkanmi noted that the only way to improve farm yield, (crops and livestock) was for the farmers to embrace modern forms of farming, saying there were improved seeds that could bring quality yields more than the ancient practices.

He said the present government in the state under Governor Oluseyi Makinde has invested in training and retraining agricultural extension officers and farmers in various capacities through collaborative efforts to enhance food security.

Speaking on various efforts of the government through his ministry on food security, the Commissioner hinted that about 285 farmers were trained on Emergency Training and Demonstration of Climate Resilient Practices in Maize, tomatoes, cassava, yam and cowpea to enhance increase yield.

He added that about 135 farmers were empowered with 1 bag each of NPK fertilizer, adding that about 95 youths and women farmers were equally trained on processing, packaging, value addition and utilisation of yam and cassava.

He added that 80 of the above-mentioned were also trained on all-season tomatoes – tomatoes that would bring yield all around the year.

He said an example of this was in Awe Rural Community Development Centre, which is now Oyo State-IITA Youth Agribusiness Incubation Park Centre, Awe.

According to the Commissioner, “We have equally distributed poultry feed to 2022 flood-affected poultry farmers in collaboration with the Federal Government.

“250 farmers were trained in collaboration with Elyson Gold Consultancy EGC on mushroom production, Animal feed quality control on feed mill system has been introduced through feed analyzers to prevent sales of poor quality feeds to the farmers, most especially poultry farmers. Also, we have established the Pasture Growers Association to prevent future clashes between herders and farmers. This will help in the full implementation of the Grazing Control Law.”

On livestock, Olasunkanmi said “training is ongoing on artificial insemination on local breeds such as turkey, sheep, goats and cattle. He explained that this would improve the quality, and weight size of animals making animal production more profitable within a short period for farmers. All these are modern ways of farming which the government has put in place to ensure food security in the state”.

Olasunkanmi, therefore, urged farmers to toe the path laid by the government on the need to enhance food security, saying part of the government’s responsibility is to create a conducive environment.

He said the introduction of modern ways of farming would enhance productivity, assuring that all these efforts of the government would be revealed in the next farm harvest season.

World Food Day is an international day, celebrated every year worldwide on October 16 to commemorate the date of the founding of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation in 1945.

The theme for this year’s World Food Day 2023 is, ‘Sustainable Food Systems for a Healthy Planet’.

