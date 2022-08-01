Arab Finance: The volume of Egyptian agricultural exports has reached around 4.191 million tons during the period from January 1st until June 27th, Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation El-Sayd El-Qusair revealed in an official statement on June 29th.

Exports of citrus amounted to 1.611 million tons in the January-June period of the year, while exports of fresh potato reached 828,635 tons.

The volume of exports of onions, grapes, beans, and sweet potatoes recorded 239,680 tons, 128,570 tons, 95,403 tons, and 42,460 tons respectively.

Among Egypt’s key agricultural exports are citrus, potato, fresh onion, fresh tomato, strawberry, fresh and dry beans, garlic, and watermelon, the minister said.

On May 15th, Chairman of the Food Export Council (FEC) Hani Berzi unveiled that Egypt's exports of food industries grew by around 5% year-on-year (YoY) or $49 million during the first quarter (Q1) of 2022.