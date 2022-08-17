ArabFinance: Egypt’s total debt service surged 105.76% year-on-year (YoY) during the third quarter (Q3) of the fiscal year (FY) 2021/2022, recording $6.292 billion, according to data released by the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE).

Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), total debt interests and principals paid by Egypt grew 47.96%.

Total external debt rose to $157.801 billion in Q3 FY 2021/2022 from $134.841 billion in the same quarter a year earlier.

Furthermore, external debt climbed 8.43% QoQ at the end of March 2022.