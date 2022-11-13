CAIRO - Anchor Developments, Alsarh Holding Group’s real estate development arm, has partnered with the Saudi Egyptian Developers (SED) to implement a project in the New Administrative Capital (NAC) with EGP 3 billion investments.

Amr Ali, Chairman of Anchor Developments, said in a recent press conference that the project spans 10,815 metres and is part of a two-year investment plan amounting to EGP 10 billion.

For his part, Hady Fathy, Anchor Developments Executive Manager, affirmed that the company has obtained the ministerial resolution for all necessary approvals and licences for implementation, adding that the project is planned to be delivered in June 2025. Moreover, he said the company plans to implement two additional projects in partnership with SED on an area of 26,275 metres. Anchor signed cooperation agreements for the project with Medad Consultant Engineers and MRB for Project Management.

