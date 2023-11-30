In a momentous gathering at the Customs Corporate Headquarters in Abuja recently, retired Management Team members of the Nigeria Customs Service celebrated a shared legacy of diligence and commitment. This is even as the Comptroller-General Bashir Adewale Adeniyi told the retirees that the Service is already discussing with the Minister of Finance to champion a bill establishing a dedicated Pension Scheme for them.

In an address, the Customs CG reassured retirees of comprehensive measures to elevate their welfare with a plan to integrate them into the Nigeria Customs Service’s healthcare programs. He emphasised his commitment to sustaining bonds beyond active service.

The CGC underscored the significance of the reunion, stating, “Today marks a momentous occasion as we come together for the first-ever reunion of Customs’ seasoned leaders.”

He emphasised the wealth of knowledge within the room and the need to strengthen the roots connecting the past, present, and future of the Nigeria Customs Service.

Highlighting the retirees’ significant contributions, Adeniyi emphasised crafting customized programs for seamless collaboration, ensuring the service continues to benefit from their expertise. He described the gathering as a definitive avenue for connecting with successful leaders who have played pivotal roles in shaping the organisation.

Optimistic about the impact of the reunion, the CGC expressed confidence that their coming together would contribute to greater efficiency, enhanced regulatory compliance, and stable economic development goals for the country.

“I am confident that with your continued support and guidance, we will overcome challenges and achieve greater heights.” He noted.

Those present at the occasion included the immediate past Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Ahmed Ali (retired), DrAbubakar Musa, Bernard Nwadialo, and a former sole administrator, Major-General SOG Ango (retired). Many retired Deputy Comptroller-Generals of Customs and Assistant Comptroller-Generals of Customs were also in attendance.

